Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Global Industrial Vacuum Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A vacuum pump is a device that removes gas molecules from a sealed volume in order to leave behind a partial vacuum.
Vacuum Pumps can be broadly categorized according to three techniques, which are Positive displacement pumps, Momentum transfer pumps and Entrapment pumps. Positive displacement pumps use a mechanism to repeatedly expand a cavity, allow gases to flow in from the chamber, seal off the cavity, and exhaust it to the atmosphere. Momentum transfer pumps, also called molecular pumps, use high speed jets of dense fluid or high speed rotating blades to knock gas molecules out of the chamber. Entrapment pumps capture gases in a solid or adsorbed state. Entrapment pumps capture gases in a solid or adsorbed state. This includes cryopumps, getters, and ion pumps.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market
The global Industrial Vacuum Pump market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Scope and Segment
Industrial Vacuum Pump market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Vacuum Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Gardner Denver
Atlas Copco
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
ULVAC
Dr-Ing. K. Busch
Graham
Dekker Vacuum Technologies
Ebara Corporation
Tsurumi Manufacturing
Flowserve Corporation
Industrial Vacuum Pump Breakdown Data by Type
Positive displacement pumps
Momentum transfer pumps
Entrapment pumps
Industrial Vacuum Pump Breakdown Data by Application
Semiconductor
Water and Wastewater Treatment
Municipal Management
Food Processing
Agriculture
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Industrial Vacuum Pump market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Industrial Vacuum Pump market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Vacuum Pump Market Share Analysis
