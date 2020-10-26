Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Industrial ventilation equipment is the mechanical system hat brings in “fresh” outdoor air and removes the “contaminated” indoor air. In a workplace, ventilation is used to control exposure to airborne contaminants. It is commonly used to remove contaminants such as fumes, dusts, and vapours, in order to provide a healthy and safe working environment. Ventilation can be accomplished by natural means (e.g., opening a window) or mechanical means (e.g., fans or blowers). This report only covers fans or blowers.
The global industrial ventilation equipment market is not concentrated. There are large multinational enterprises and small local players scatted all around the world. Greenheck, Ebm-Papst, Systemair, Twin City Fan, Air Systems Components captured the top five global revenue share spots in the industrial ventilation equipment market in 2019, accounting for 31% market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market size was US$ 7250.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9484.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Scope and Market Size
Industrial Ventilation Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Ventilation Equipment market is segmented into
Centrifugal Fans
Axial Fans
Others
Segment by Application, the Industrial Ventilation Equipment market is segmented into
Building Applications
Chemical
General Manufacturing
Metals & Mining
Oil & Gas
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Share Analysis
Industrial Ventilation Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Ventilation Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Ventilation Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Greenheck
Ebm-Papst
Systemair
Twin City Fan
Air Systems Components
FläktGroup
Soler & Palau
Johnson Controls
Loren Cook
Howden
Zhejiang Shangfeng
Acme Fans
Yilida
New York Blower
Nortek Air Solutions
Polypipe Ventilation
Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsui Miike Machinery
Hitachi
Delta Electronics
Nanfang Ventilator
Cofimco
Cincinnati Fan
Vent-Axia
