According to this study, over the next five years the Industry 4.0 Equipment market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2020, from $ xx million in 2019. Specially this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Industry 4.0 Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Industry 4.0 Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Industry 4.0 Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Industry 4.0 Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Industry 4.0 Equipment Includes:

GE

Cisco

IBM

Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens AG

Energy Intellect Ltd

Secure Meters Ltd.

Holley Metering Ltd.

Landis+Gyr

Itron Inc.

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Bosch Rexroth AG

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Stratasys Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence

3D Printing

Industrial Robotics

Blockchain

5G

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

