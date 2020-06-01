Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2027

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Abbott (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Penumbra, Inc. (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Merit Medical Systems (US) and More.

Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market By Product {(Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices (Embolic Coils, Flow Diversion Devices, Liquid Embolic Devices), Angioplasty Devices (Carotid Artery Stents, Embolic Protection Systems), Micro Support Devices (Microguidewires, Microcatheters), Neurothrombectomy Devices (CLOT Retrieval Devices, Suction and Aspiration Devices, Snares)},Procedure (Embolization, Angioplasty, Neurothrombectomy, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Neurology Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market

Interventional Neurology Devices Market is expected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2026, from USD 2.19 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the interventional neurology devices market are Abbott (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Penumbra, Inc. (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Merit Medical Systems (US), W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cook (US), UreSil, LLC (US), Medikit co., ltd. (Japan), Bayer AG (Germany), Acandis GmbH (Germany), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), Integra LifeSciences (US), and others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market

Global interventional neurology devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of interventional neurology devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market

Neurology is that medical branch which deals with the whole brain and nervous (sensory system). Interventional neurology devices specializes in non-surgical activities that utilizes non-invasive and picture guided procedures for the treatment of most dangerous diseases of neck, cerebrum, and spine commonly known as neurosurgery. It usually deals with the treatment of central nervous and peripheral system along with various diseases.

According to World Health Organization, there were over hundreds of million people are affecting from the neurological disorders, more than 50 million have epilepsy and over 47 million have dementia. Half of these can be cured with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising frequency for hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke will drive the growth of market.

Growth due to obesity and aged population.

Market Restraints

Lack of talented neurologists will hamper the growth of the market.

Stringent administrative approaches will act as a market restraint.

Segmentation: Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market

By Product Type Aneurysm coiling and embolization devices Embolic coils Flow diversion devices Liquid embolic devices Angioplasty devices Carotid artery stents Embolic protection systems Micro support devices Microguidewires Microcatheters Neurothrombectomy devices CLOT retrieval devices Suction and aspiration devices Snares

By Procedures Embolization Angioplasty Neurothrombectomy

By End-User Hospitals Neurology clinics Ambulatory care centers Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Medtronic plc received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the Riptide(TM) Aspiration System, an innovative treatment of the Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS), which will attract the patients.

In 25th July 2017, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies expanded their business by introducing CERENOVUS, its new neurovascular business which will help in growth of the market.

