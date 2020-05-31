Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market research report considers recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive research by the several key players and brands that are driving the market. While generating this top-class market report containing detailed market analysis, inputs from industry experts have been chewed over. Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 7.82 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 3.06 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients. Few of the major competitors currently working in the irritable bowel syndrome market are Allergan Plc (Ireland), Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.), Nestle (Switzerland), Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland), Probi (Sweden), Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy)

Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market By Drug Type (Lubiprostone, Linaclotide, Eluxadoline, Rifaximin, Alosetron, and others), Medical Condition (IBS-constipation and IBS-diarrhea, mixed), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare settings), and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global irritable bowel syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of irritable bowel syndrome market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

According to CDC, there were approximately 3 million people in US being diagnosed by IBD in 2015. Another report by International Foundation of Gastrointestinal Disorders, mental disorders, suggests that worldwide prevalence rates were 10–15% in 2016. Same report says that there were around 2.4-3.5 million annual physician visits for IBD in the US alone. Almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the irritable bowel syndrome market are Allergan Plc (Ireland), Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.), Nestle (Switzerland), Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland), Probi (Sweden), Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy), RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel), AstraZeneca (U.K), Ipsen (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan), Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.), Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.) and few among others.

Market Drivers

Change in lifestyle and eating habits of population is responsible for the increase in incidence and prevalence rates which can drive the growth of the market.

Wide no. of pipeline molecules and product launches will drive the growth of market.

Rise in awareness about available treatment will drive the growth of market.

Market Restraints

Lack of straightforward treatment will restrain the market.

Increase in the no. of generic competitors will hamper the market growth.

Fewer Government initiatives taken in this direction.

Segmentation: Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market

By Drug Type

Lubiprostone

Linaclotide

Eluxadoline

Rifaximin

Alosetron

Others

By Medical Condition

IBS-constipation

IBS-diarrhea

Mixed

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare settings

By Geography

Key Developments in the Market:

On 19 th December 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim announced a collaborative agreement on the discovery and development of orally available novel Locked Nucleic Acid (LNA) oligonucleotides for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) with Roche. Together, Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche will leverage complementary expertise and innovative LNA technology to bring novel treatment approaches to IBD patients.

On 14th February 2018, Regentys, a regenerative medicine company, announced its partnership with Cook Biotech Inc., to develop a novel treatment for ulcerative colitis. Under the terms, Cook Biotech will develop and manufacture Regentys' licensed clinical product, ECMH™ Rectal Solution (Extracellular Matrix Hydrogel), which will be used in first-in-man clinical studies conducted by Regentys in 2018.

February 2018, Regentys, a regenerative medicine company, announced its partnership with Cook Biotech Inc., to develop a novel treatment for ulcerative colitis. Under the terms, Cook Biotech will develop and manufacture Regentys’ licensed clinical product, ECMH™ Rectal Solution (Extracellular Matrix Hydrogel), which will be used in first-in-man clinical studies conducted by Regentys in 2018. In August 2016, Biosimilar product of Enbrel (etenercept), Elrezi (Novartis) got FDA approval for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. It will help growing the company and generate the revenue.

In April 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Inflectra (Celtrion, Inc.), a biosimilar to Remicade (Janssen Biotech, Inc.) for patients suffering from Crohn’s disease. This approval will provide patients some other alternatives and help in the growth of the Crohn’s disease market.

