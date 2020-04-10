Global Keywiord Market 2020 – Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players, Detailed Analysis, Trends

Detailed Study on the Global Propylene Oxide Market

A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Propylene Oxide market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Propylene Oxide market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.

As per the report, the Propylene Oxide market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Propylene Oxide market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Propylene Oxide Market

Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Propylene Oxide market? Which regional market is expected to dominate the Propylene Oxide market in 2019? How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Propylene Oxide market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Propylene Oxide market in region 1 and region 2?

Propylene Oxide Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Propylene Oxide market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Propylene Oxide market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Propylene Oxide in each end-use industry.

The global Propylene Oxide market was estimated at USD$ 12.65 Billion in 2016, and is anticipated to reach USD$ 16.45 Billion by 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 5.39% between 2017 and 2021. The rising demand for polyether polyols, which is used in the manufacture of polyurethanes and applications like packaging, footwear, furniture, construction, and automotive will bolster the prospects for growth in this market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing usage of polyurethanes in sealants, thermal industries, and flooring materials will propel market growth as polyurethanes are manufactured using propylene oxide.

Increasing demand for automotive products has driven considerable growth in automotive sector. Demand for Propylene oxide is on a surge for manufacturing various automotive products such as sealants, adhesives, flexible foams, and paints. Soaring urbanisation and surging production of automobiles have led to huge demand for some continuously adopted products such as carpets, mattresses, car seats and insulators. Such products utilize polyurethane which in turn requires propylene oxide as raw material. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive growth of the market. In addition, increasing application of propylene oxide and its derivatives in various end-use products including engineering plastics & fibers, brakes & hydraulic fluids, power cruisers, automotive coolants, and aircraft deicing fluids are expected to fuel demand for propylene oxide.

However, several alternatives of propylene oxide have been introduced in the market which are more effective. Moreover, propylene oxide poses negative impacts on the environment and affects humans. Over consumption of propylene oxide may result into hazardous effects on human respiratory track, and causes irritation to eyes and skin. These factors are expected to restrain growth of the global propylene oxide market.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to be the most lucrative region for propylene oxide market, followed by North America. Sales of propylene oxide in APAC will account for around 4,600 KT in 2017, and it is further estimated to surpass 5,670 KT by 2021. In terms of volume, market in this region is expected to register highest CAGR. In addition, North America is expected to be the second largest market for propylene oxide, with sales pegged to reach nearly 3210 KT by 2025.

Propylene Oxide Report by Material, Application, and Geography Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worlds major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Propylene Oxide basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the worlds main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Essential Findings of the Propylene Oxide Market Report: