Global Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary strategy to research, develop, optimize and capitalize on technologies in the laboratory that enable new and improved processes. There are two types of Lab automation: Task Targeted Automation (TTA) and Total laboratory automation (TLA). With TTA, a module will run specific process tasks, such as decapping and sorting. However, the samples then need to be transported by hand to the various analyzers, then taken back for post-analytics and last moved into refrigerated rooms. As you can easily imagine, all these steps are time-consuming and require the involvement of people. Also, they affect traceability, because with TTA samples will sometimes be left temporarily idle. With TLA solutions, all that changes: you simply load the samples in the form you require (in bulk or racks), and the TLA solution sees to the rest. The samples are prepared selectively; if necessary, they are decapped and centrifuged, and then sent on to the relevant analyzers, before being sealed, stored and disposed as required. This system saves on redundant, low-value activities, while also improving traceability – which means that you can be sure where every single sample has been and what has happened to it on the way. Naturally, improved quality and evolved utilization of resources have a direct, positive impact on patient safety and enterprise outcomes.

The leading companies in the industry include Siemens Healthineers, Roche and Beckman Coulter, with revenues of 34.23%, 31.16% and 24.86% respectively in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) Market

In 2019, the global Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) market size was US$ 8878.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 13700 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) Scope and Market Size

Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) market is segmented into

Task Targeted Automation (TTA)

Total Laboratory Automation (TLA)

Segment by Application, the Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) market is segmented into

Medical and Pharmaceutical Lab

Biology and Chemistry Lab

Other Laboratories

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) Market Share Analysis

Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) product introduction, recent developments, Lab Automation (TTA and TLA) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Siemens Healthineers

Roche

Beckman Coulter

BD

IDS Co.,Ltd

Inpeco

Abbott (GLP Systems)

Autobio

