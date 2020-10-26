Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Laboratory Automation Workcells market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laboratory Automation Workcells market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A laboratory automation workcell is an arrangement of resources in laboratory to improve the quality, speed and cost of the process. Workcells are designed to improve these by improving process flow and eliminating waste.

The industry’s leading producers are Roche, Beckman Coulter and Hudson Robotics, with revenue ratios of 17.48%, 12.91% and 12.18% in 2019, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market

In 2019, the global Laboratory Automation Workcells market size was US$ 1109.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1796.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Scope and Market Size

Laboratory Automation Workcells market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Automation Workcells market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Laboratory Automation Workcells market is segmented into

With Enclosure

Without Enclosure

With enclosure and without enclosure occupied half of market share respectively in 2019. While without enclosure is estimated to grow with larger cagr and occupy larger market share in 2026.

Segment by Application, the Laboratory Automation Workcells market is segmented into

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Demand of biotechnologe and phamaceutical companies occupied largest market share of about 38.59% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Share Analysis

Laboratory Automation Workcells market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Laboratory Automation Workcells product introduction, recent developments, Laboratory Automation Workcells sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Roche

Beckman Coulter

Hudson Robotics

Inpeco

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Siemens

Aim Lab Automation Technologies

A&T

Yaskawa Motoman

Peak Analysis & Automation

Transcriptic

