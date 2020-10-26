Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Laboratory Automation Workcells market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laboratory Automation Workcells market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A laboratory automation workcell is an arrangement of resources in laboratory to improve the quality, speed and cost of the process. Workcells are designed to improve these by improving process flow and eliminating waste.
The industry’s leading producers are Roche, Beckman Coulter and Hudson Robotics, with revenue ratios of 17.48%, 12.91% and 12.18% in 2019, respectively.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market
In 2019, the global Laboratory Automation Workcells market size was US$ 1109.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1796.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Scope and Market Size
Laboratory Automation Workcells market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Automation Workcells market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Laboratory Automation Workcells market is segmented into
With Enclosure
Without Enclosure
With enclosure and without enclosure occupied half of market share respectively in 2019. While without enclosure is estimated to grow with larger cagr and occupy larger market share in 2026.
Segment by Application, the Laboratory Automation Workcells market is segmented into
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Research and Academic Institutes
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
Demand of biotechnologe and phamaceutical companies occupied largest market share of about 38.59% in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Share Analysis
Laboratory Automation Workcells market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Laboratory Automation Workcells product introduction, recent developments, Laboratory Automation Workcells sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Roche
Beckman Coulter
Hudson Robotics
Inpeco
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
Siemens
Aim Lab Automation Technologies
A&T
Yaskawa Motoman
Peak Analysis & Automation
Transcriptic
