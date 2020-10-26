Global Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Laboratory Plastic Wares market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laboratory Plastic Wares market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Laboratory plasticware is the set of consumables used in laboratories, made of different types of plastic material.
Currently, there are massive companies in the world producing laboratory plastic wares industry. The main market players are Corning, Kartell, BRAND, VITLAB, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SPL life sciences, Sanplatec Corporation, etc. Themo Fisher Scientific accounted for largest market share of about 48.56% in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laboratory Plastic Wares Market
In 2019, the global Laboratory Plastic Wares market size was US$ 14200 million and it is expected to reach US$ 28670 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Laboratory Plastic Wares Scope and Market Size
Laboratory Plastic Wares market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Plastic Wares market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Materials, the Laboratory Plastic Wares market is segmented into
Polystyrene (PS)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
Other
Segment by Products, the Laboratory Plastic Wares market is segmented into
Pipette (Dropper)
Petri Dish
Beaker
Bottle
Flask
Tube
Spot Plate
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Share Analysis
Laboratory Plastic Wares market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Laboratory Plastic Wares product introduction, recent developments, Laboratory Plastic Wares sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Corning
Kartell
BRAND
VITLAB
Thermo Fisher Scientific
SPL life sciences
Sanplatec Corporation
DWK Life Sciences Company
Cixi City Pulai Plastics
Biologix Group
WATSON Bio Lab
VWR
Sorfa
Nest
Guangzhou Jet Bio-Filtration
