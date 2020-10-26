Global Laser Cutting Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Laser Cutting Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laser Cutting Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Laser cutting machine is a machine which uses laser beam to cut materials such as acrylic, plastic, wood, fabric, and many other non-metallic materials. The laser cutting machines initially casts laser beam on the surface of work piece, melts it and finally evaporates the particular area of work piece using the energy released by laser.
Europe was the largest production market with a market share of 29.42% in 2012 and 26.78% in 2017 with a decrease of 2.64%. North America ranked the second market with the market share of 24.76% in 2016.
Laser Cutting Machines product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, and low-end products, excess capacity. Along with the development of Chinese domestic Laser Cutting Machines, Chinese domestic Laser Cutting Machines has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported Laser Cutting Machines.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
Although sales of Laser Cutting Machines brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Laser Cutting Machines field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese Laser Cutting Machines industry is not only begin to transit to high-end Laser Cutting Machines products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.
In 2019, the global Laser Cutting Machine market size was US$ 3532.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6057.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.
Laser Cutting Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Cutting Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Laser Cutting Machine market is segmented into
CO2 Laser Cutting Machine
Fiber Laser Cutting Machine
YAG Cutting Machine
Segment by Application, the Laser Cutting Machine market is segmented into
Metal Materials Cutting
Non-metal Materials Cutting
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Laser Cutting Machine Market Share Analysis
Laser Cutting Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Laser Cutting Machine product introduction, recent developments, Laser Cutting Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Trumpf
Han’S Laser
Bystronic
Mazak
Amada
Coherent
Prima Power
Mitsubishi Electric
HG Laser
Koike
DMG MORI
Tianqi Laser
Unity Laser
LVD
Cincinnati
Universal Laser Systems
Tanaka
Penta-Chutian
IPG Photonics
Lead Laser
Epilog Laser
Trotec
GF
CTR Lasers
Spartanics
Microlution
Boye Laser
Kaitian Laser
HE Laser
Golden Laser
