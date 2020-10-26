Global Laser Welding and Cutting Robots Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Laser Welding and Cutting Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laser Welding and Cutting Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Laser welding is a welding technique used to join pieces of metal or thermoplastics through the use of a laser. The beam provides a concentrated heat source, allowing for narrow, deep welds and high welding rates. Laser cutting is a technology that uses a laser to slice materials. Laser cutting works by directing the output of a high-power laser most commonly through optics.
Laser welding and cutting is inherently more precise than traditional welding and cutting.
The market is really concentrated.Top 3 manufacturers took 66% market share in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laser Welding and Cutting Robots Market
In 2019, the global Laser Welding and Cutting Robots market size was US$ 500.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 891.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Laser Welding and Cutting Robots Scope and Market Size
Laser Welding and Cutting Robots market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Welding and Cutting Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Laser Welding and Cutting Robots market is segmented into
Laser Welding Robots
Laser Cutting Robots
Segment by Application, the Laser Welding and Cutting Robots market is segmented into
Aerospace
Automotive
Machine Industry
Consumer Electronics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Laser Welding and Cutting Robots Market Share Analysis
Laser Welding and Cutting Robots market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Laser Welding and Cutting Robots product introduction, recent developments, Laser Welding and Cutting Robots sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
FANUC
ABB
Yaskawa (Motoman)
KUKA
Comau
Staubli
DENSO
Daihen
IGM
