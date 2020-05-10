Global LED A-Type Market to Reach US$ xx Bn; abc Issues Due to COVID-19 Crisis Hurts Market Growth

The global LED A-Type market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each LED A-Type market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the LED A-Type market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the LED A-Type across various industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips Lighting

Osram Licht AG

Cree

Nichia

Rohm

Samsung

LG Innotek

Seoul Semi

Epistar

Opto Tech

Everlight

Lite-on

Sanan Opto

Changlight

Silan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

15W

15W-50W

50W

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

The LED A-Type market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

