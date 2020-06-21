Global Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Oil and Gas Pipelines Report- Asia Leads Global Pipeline Growth

The total length of global oil and gas trunk pipelines is expected to increase from 1.89 million km in 2020 to 2.03 million km by 2024, registering a total growth of 7.2 percent. North America leads the total pipeline length with 849,922 km, followed by the Former Soviet Union (FSU) with 417,966 km by 2024.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3339358

Scope of this Report-

– Up to date major trunk or transmission oil and gas pipelines length data by major regions globally, outlook of the planned and announced pipeline length up to 2024

– Annual breakdown of new-build capex on planned and announced pipelines by major regions globally for the period 2020 to 2024

– New-build pipeline length and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally

– Regional new-build capex outlook for planned and announced pipelines by key countries and companies

– Details of major new-build pipelines expected to start operations over the next four years by commodity (crude oil, natural gas, NGL and petroleum product pipelines)

– COVID-19 impact on global oil and gas pipeline sector

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced major, trunk oil and gas pipelines globally

– Assess your competitors planned and announced pipelines, proposed lengths and capital expenditure

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global pipeline industry

– Keep abreast of key global planned and announced pipelines

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong planned and announced pipeline data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about planned and announced pipelines in the world

Single User License: US $ 3000

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3339358

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2024

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. COVID-19 Impact on Global Oil and Gas Pipelines

2.3. Major Oil and Gas Pipeline Announcements

2.4. Major Canceled Pipelines

2.5. Major Stalled Pipelines

3. Global Oil and Gas PipelinesLength and Capex Outlook

3.1. Total Oil and Gas Pipelines Length by Region

3.2. Planned and Announced Pipelines Length by Key Countries

3.3. Planned and Announced PipelinesLength by Key Companies

3.4. New-Build Capex on Planned and AnnouncedPipelinesby Region

3.5. New-Build Capexon Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

3.6. New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4. Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company

4.1. Africa – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

4.2. Africa – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.3. Asia – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

4.4. Asia – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.5. Caribbean – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Country

4.6. Caribbean – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Company

4.7. Central America – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Country

4.8. Central America – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Company

4.9. Europe – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

4.10. Europe – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.11. Former Soviet Union – New-Build Capex on the Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

4.12. Former Soviet Union – New-Build Capex on the Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.13. Middle East – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

4.14. Middle East – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.15. North America – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Country

4.16. North America – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.17. Oceania – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Country

4.18. Oceania – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.19. South America – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

4.20. South America – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

5. Global Planned and Announced (New-Build) Pipelines, 2020-2024

5.1. Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Natural Gas Pipelines

5.2. Top 15 Global Planned and Announced NGL Pipelines

5.3. Top 15GlobalPlanned and Announced Crude Oil Pipelines

5.4. Top 15GlobalPlanned and Announced Petroleum Product Pipelines

6. Appendix

6.1. Abbreviations

6.2. StatusDefinition

6.3. Market Definition

6.4. Methodology

6.4.1. Coverage

6.4.2. Secondary Research

and more…