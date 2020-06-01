Global Malaria Treatment Market is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2026 | Top Players- Merck & Co., Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V

For a powerful business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly altering marketplace. This Global Malaria Treatment Market report analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, entry barriers, risks, sales channels, and distributors. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Thus Global Malaria Treatment Market research analysis report serves a lot for your business and bestows you with solution for the toughest business questions.

Malaria Treatment Market By Drugs Class (Artemisinin-Based Combination Therapies (ACTs), Chloroquine Phosphate, Vaccines and Others), Drugs (Mefloquine, Primaquine Phosphate, Quinine Sulfate, Artemether & Lumefantrine, Mosquirix and Others), Treatment (Medication, Supportive Care, Vaccination and Others), Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global malaria treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of malaria in tropical and sub-tropical regions along with the rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global malaria treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Baxter, Amyris, Advanz Pharmaceutical, Lannett, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Zydus Cadila, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, LUPIN, NATCO Pharma Limited, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Alvogen among others.

Market Definition: Global Malaria Treatment Market

Plasmodium parasites are the main causative reason for malaria infection. When the female Anopheles mosquitoes, already carrying the parasite bites the humans, the parasite is released into the bloodstream than they travel to the liver, where their maturation occurs, before they enter the the bloodstream and begin to infect the RBC. After 48 to 72 hours of infection, the parasites inside the red blood cells multiply, causing the infected cells to burst open resulting in symptoms such as chills, fever and sweating that occur in cycles that last two to three days at a time. According to W.H.O, in 2017 there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria in 87 countries and deaths stood at 435 000. African Region had the highest prevalent rate of malaria in 2017; the region was home to 92% of malaria cases and 93% of malaria deaths

Competitive Analysis:

Global malaria treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of malaria treatment for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of malaria in tropical and sub-tropical regions is driving the market growth.

Increased government funding to fight against malaria is accelerating the market growth

Unmet market needs of managing malaria burden around the world is also boosting the market growth

Rise in medical insurance in developing countries is acting as catalyst in the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack or insufficient healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped and developing regions is hampering the market growth

Lack of awareness related to symptoms of malaria in developing countries also restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Malaria Treatment Market

By Drugs Class

Artemisinin-Based Combination Therapies (ACTs)

Chloroquine Phosphate

Vaccines

Others

By Drugs

Mefloquine

Primaquine Phosphate

Quinine Sulfate

Artemether & Lumefantrine

Mosquirix

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Supportive Care

Vaccination

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company received the U.S FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for LJPC-0118, an investigational drug for the treatment of severe malaria. This designation is a key regulatory milestone for the company and it will help the company to work closely with the U.S FDA for the further development of the drug

In July 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc received the U.S FDA approval for tafenoquine (Krintafel) for the “radical cure” of Plasmodium vivax malaria in patients aged more than 16 years, who are receiving antimalarial therapy for acute infection. This was the new medicine approved after decades to counter P. vivax malaria relapse and to provide potential treatment for vulnerable patients that need it most

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global malaria treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

