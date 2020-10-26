Global Mass Transfer Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Mass Transfer Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mass Transfer Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Mass transfer equipment, any equipment used in the mass transfer separation process, usually referring to the equipment widely used in the industrial balance separation process, mass transfer equipment used in the rate separation process.

The industry’s leading producers are Sulzer, Koch-Glitsch and Raschig, with revenues of 25.24%, 17.15% and 7.15% respectively in 2019.

In 2019, the global Mass Transfer Equipment market size was US$ 914.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1385.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Mass Transfer Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mass Transfer Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Mass Transfer Equipment market is segmented into

Column Internals

Random Packing

Structured Packing

Trays

Segment by Application, the Mass Transfer Equipment market is segmented into

Petroleum Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Fine Chemical Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Mass Transfer Equipment Market Share Analysis

Mass Transfer Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Mass Transfer Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Mass Transfer Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sulzer

Koch-Glitsch

Raschig

VFF

RVT Process Equipment

Beiyang National Distillation Technology

Nantong Sutong Separation Technology

Boneng

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Haiyan New Century

Wuhang Kai Tong

Zehua Chemical Engineering

Montz

HAT International

Lantec Products

Jiangxi Xintao Technology

Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering

Kevin Enterprises

GTC Technology US

Tianjin Univtech

