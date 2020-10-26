In this report, the Global Mass Transfer Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mass Transfer Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-mass-transfer-equipment-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Mass transfer equipment, any equipment used in the mass transfer separation process, usually referring to the equipment widely used in the industrial balance separation process, mass transfer equipment used in the rate separation process.
The industry’s leading producers are Sulzer, Koch-Glitsch and Raschig, with revenues of 25.24%, 17.15% and 7.15% respectively in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mass Transfer Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Mass Transfer Equipment market size was US$ 914.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1385.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Mass Transfer Equipment Scope and Market Size
Mass Transfer Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mass Transfer Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Mass Transfer Equipment market is segmented into
Column Internals
Random Packing
Structured Packing
Trays
Segment by Application, the Mass Transfer Equipment market is segmented into
Petroleum Industry
Petrochemical Industry
Fine Chemical Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Mass Transfer Equipment Market Share Analysis
Mass Transfer Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Mass Transfer Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Mass Transfer Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Sulzer
Koch-Glitsch
Raschig
VFF
RVT Process Equipment
Beiyang National Distillation Technology
Nantong Sutong Separation Technology
Boneng
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Haiyan New Century
Wuhang Kai Tong
Zehua Chemical Engineering
Montz
HAT International
Lantec Products
Jiangxi Xintao Technology
Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering
Kevin Enterprises
GTC Technology US
Tianjin Univtech
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-mass-transfer-equipment-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Mass Transfer Equipment market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Mass Transfer Equipment markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Mass Transfer Equipment Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Mass Transfer Equipment market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Mass Transfer Equipment market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Mass Transfer Equipment manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Mass Transfer Equipment Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com