Global Meat Substitute Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Amys Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International

Meat substitutes are products that resemble actual meat in terms of taste, flavor and appearance and are healthier as compared to meat. Such products are increasingly being used as substitutes for regular meat and meat products. They are primarily composed of ingredients such as soy, wheat and others. Tofu is the most popular meat substitute and is widely used as an alternative to pork, chicken, beef and other meats. Meat substitutes comprise a wide variety of products derived from plant-based and other organic sources. These include products such as tofu; tempeh; textured vegetable protein; Quorn; seitan; and other ingredients such as pea, lentils and rice. The global meat substitute market size is expected to be valued at $8.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The key players operating in the global meat substitute market include Amys Kitchen Inc., Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International, Inc., Meatless B.V., Quorn Foods, Vbites Food, Ltd., Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingredients Inc. and Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited. Other prominent players profiled in the report are ADM, The Nisshin Oillio Group, Meatless, Vbites, Schouten Europe, Memphis Meats, Alpha Foods, Corbion Biotech, Inc. and Famleigh Inc.

The Meat Substitute Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Raw materials used in the preparation of meat substitutes are primarily certified as organic, non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and plant based, containing high concentration of proteins and are low in cholesterol. Meat substitutes prepared from organic pea protein, rice protein and other such innovative ingredients are anticipated to witness increased demand in developed regions. Moreover, Quorn witnesses rapid adoption among consumers, primarily in North America, Europe and some parts of Asia-Pacific. The tempeh-based meat substitutes segment garner a relatively smaller portion of the share; however, is projected to grow at a promising rate from 2019 to 2026. Textured vegetable protein and tofu are among the majorly used meat substitutes and these segments are anticipated to grow at a consistent pace from 2017 to 2026.

