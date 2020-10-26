Global Micromanipulators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Micromanipulators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Micromanipulators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Micromanipulator is a device which is used to physically interact with a sample under a microscope, where a level of precision of movement is necessary that cannot be achieved by the unaided human hand.

As for the global micromanipulator industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 42.69% revenue market share in 2015. The Japan giant Narishige, which has 17.26% market share in 2015, is the leader in the micromanipulator industry. The micromanipulators made by them get the favor of global top microscope manufacturers, such as Nikon and Olympus. The manufacturers following Narishige are The Micromanipulator Company and Research Instruments, which respectively has 14.01% and 11.42% market share globally. The Micromanipulator Company is the leading company that provides micromanipulators for semiconductor and microelectronics industries. And the Research Instruments is also a manufacturer who produces the micromanipulator applied in industrial application.

In 2019, the global Micromanipulators market size was US$ 60 million and it is expected to reach US$ 79 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Micromanipulators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Micromanipulators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Micromanipulators market is segmented into

Hydraulic Micromanipulator

Electric Micromanipulator

Manual Micromanipulator

Segment by Application, the Micromanipulators market is segmented into

Cell Micromanipulation

Industrial Micromanipulation

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Micromanipulators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Micromanipulators product introduction, recent developments, Micromanipulators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Narishige

The Micromanipulator Company

Research Instruments

Leica

Eppendorf

Sutter Instruments

Märzhäuser

Scientifica

Harvard Apparatus

Luigs & Neumann

Sensapex

Siskiyou Corporation

