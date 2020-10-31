In this report, the Global Multimeter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Multimeter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-multimeter-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
A multimeter or a multitester, also known as a VOM, is an electronic measuring instrument that combines several measurement functions in one unit. A typical multimeter can measure voltage, current, and resistance. Analog multimeters use a microammeter with a moving pointer to display readings.
The factors that drive the growth market are the increasing adoption of electronic devices by the people. The digital multimeter are multifunctional features, dual display resolution and others. The multi-functionality digital multimeter is expected to grow with high demand in the market as it measures with high accuracy and low cost. It has certain limitations regarding its short variations in voltages may cause equipment to shut down.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Multimeter Market
The global Multimeter market size is projected to reach US$ 1022.2 million by 2026, from US$ 983.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6%% during 2021-2026.
Global Multimeter Scope and Segment
Multimeter market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multimeter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Fluke Corporation
Keysight
FLIR
Rohde & Schwarz
Victor
UNI-T
HIOKI
Chauvin Arnoux Group
Klein Tools
B&K Precision Corporation
CEM
Gossen Metrawatt
Prokits Industries
Mastech Group
GW Instek
Sata
Triplett
Leierda
Metrel
Multimeter Breakdown Data by Type
Handheld
Bench-top
Others
Multimeter Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Manufacturing
Energy
Residential
Commercial
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Multimeter market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Multimeter market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Multimeter Market Share Analysis
