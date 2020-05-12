Global Packaged Food Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Packaged Food Market market.

Global Packaged Food Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global packaged food market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Packaged Food Market: Introduction

Packaged foods include all types of food and beverage products that are ready to consume. Packaged foods products include frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable products. These food products can be packaged in bowls, bags, boxes, bottles, cartons, cans, brick packs, crates, pouches, packets, pump dispensers, tubes, tins, and other packaging materials.

Global Packaged Food Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for ready-to-eat and frozen food products in developed countries owing to rising spending power of individuals is estimated to drive the growth of the potential market. Growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages is projected to drive growth of the market in next 10 years. Adoption of innovative packaging and marketing techniques by various manufacturers is projected to support the growth of the potential market. In addition, growing retail industry in developing countries is anticipated to drive the growth of the packaged food market.

However, stringent regulations related to food packaging owing to food contamination is anticipated to restrain the growth of the potential market.

Global Packaged Food Market: Product Type Analysis

Among the product type segments, the bakery products segment is projected to register higher growth over the next few years. Growing demand for baked food products in developing and developed countries is anticipated to drive growth of this segment over the long run. The dairy products segment is projected to grow at higher growth rate in the global market. Increasing demand for demand for organic dairy products in North America and Europe is anticipated to support the growth of the segment over the long run.

Global Packaged Food Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Among the distribution channel segments, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is projected to register significant growth rate over the next few years. The retail stores segment is estimated to grow at moderate rate during the forecast period. Growing retail industry in developing countries is anticipated to support the growth of the segment over the long run.

Global Packaged Food Market: Regional Analysis

North America packaged food market is estimated to account for significant share in the target market over next 10 years. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products in the region is anticipated to drive growth of the potential market in North America. Moreover, growing demand for organic food products in the US and Canada owing to rising health awareness among individuals is estimated to support the growth of the North America packaged food market in over a few years. Furthermore, increasing demand for packaged food owing to changing living standards of individuals is projected to drive the growth of the North America packaged food market.

Asia Pacific packaged food market is projected to register significant growth rate over the next few years. Rising population coupled with rapid urbanization and increasing spending power of individuals is projected to support the growth of packaged food market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing availability of packaged food products in rural areas is anticipated to augment growth of the target market in the region.

Global Packaged Food Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Ready Meals

Confectionery

Breakfast Cereals

Baby Food

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Sauces, Condiments, and Dressings

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Retail Stores

E-commerce

