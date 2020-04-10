Global Paraxylene Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth By 2024

As per latests report published by IMARC Group, titled “Paraxylene (PX) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global paraxylene market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2024. Also known as P-xylene, paraxylene (C8H10) is a hydrocarbon that is obtained by the distillation of camphor with zinc chloride. It is aromatic, colorless, flammable and insoluble in water, owing to which it is widely used for the manufacturing of fiber, film and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle resins. Other than this, it is also utilized as a chemical intermediate for the synthesis of dimethyl terephthalate, poly-p-xylylene and terephthalic acid.

Some of the paraxylene market competitors include: BP PLC, Braskem SA, PT Pertamina, Chevron Phillips Chemical, China National Petroleum Corporation, Fujian Refining & Petrochemical (FREP) Company Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., The National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Iran, Reliance Industries Limited, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation or Sinopec, Toray Industries, Inc., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, and S.K. Innovation Co. Ltd.

Paraxylene (PX) is used in the production of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and dimethyl terephthalate (DMT), which are further employed in the manufacturing of polyester. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns around the world have led to the increasing adoption of bio-based paraxylene in the production of bioplastic PET (Bio-PET) bottles. It also finds application in the manufacturing of textiles, construction materials and packaging and as a solvent in the production of herbicides and di-paraxylene. Besides this, paraxylene is nowadays produced with the help of catalytic methylation of toluene and reactive distillation, which is anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

1. Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

2. Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

3. Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Plastics

2. Textile

3. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

