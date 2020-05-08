Global Parenteral Nutrition Market’s Growth Trajectory Disrupted by COVID-19 Pandemic; Growth to be Restored Post Crisis

The global Parenteral Nutrition market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Parenteral Nutrition market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Parenteral Nutrition market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Parenteral Nutrition market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The majority of players in the global parental nutrition market are aiming at enhancing their line of products and expanding manufacturing facilities to ensure utmost safety and quality of their offerings. Market participants are also focusing towards entering into strategic joint ventures in order to consolidate their position in the market. Some of the key companies operating in the global parental nutrition market are Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Allergan plc. (Actavis plc.), Grifols S.A., and Pfizer Inc.

Key Segments of the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Type of Nutrient Carbohydrates Parenteral Lipid Emulsion Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions Trace Elements Vitamins and Minerals

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan Taiwan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America (LATAM) Argentina Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East and Africa (MEA) Turkey Rest of MEA



COVID-19 Impact on Parenteral Nutrition Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Parenteral Nutrition market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Parenteral Nutrition market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

