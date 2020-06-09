Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Witnessing Enormous Growth and Booming Worldwide By 2026|Hospital Supply Company Pvt. Ltd., The Daavlin Company., Endodoctor GmbH. Hospital and Homecare Medical Devices Co. LTD , Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Download Sample PDF Copy of Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-phototherapy-equipment-market

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Important Points Covered in phototherapy equipment Market Report Are:

Study Coverage Executive Summary Breakdown Data by Manufacturers Breakdown Data by Product Breakdown Data by End User Breakdown Data by Countries phototherapy equipment Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis Company Profiles Future Forecast (2019-2026)



Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

And More.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Safaricom Foundation introduced an infant Sh8 million unit. It helps to enhance motherly and neo-natal healthcare services in the Lamu by installation of new incubators, newborn baby oxygen masks, a phototherapy unit, and digital equipment. This facility ensures better healthcare for Lamu residents.

In March 2019, Aesthetic Technology Ltd announced the launch of Tri-Wave MD and the Flex, designed for photodynamic therapy. That device supplies all three wavelengths at an enhanced optical power concurrently. The Flex has also delivered the same feature as Tri-Wave MD deliver but it can also use on face and body. The innovations associated with these products will help the company capture a greater market share and expand its presence in the phototherapy equipment offerings

Segmentation: Global Phototherapy Equipment Market

By Product

CFL Phototherapy

LED Phototherapy

Others

By type

Conventional Phototherapy Equipment Conventional Phototherapy Equipment With Fluorescent Lamps Full-Body Phototherapy Equipment Partial-Body Phototherapy Equipment Conventional Phototherapy Equipment With Compact Fluorescent Lamps

Led-Based Phototherapy Equipment

Fiber-optic Phototherapy Equipment

By Disease Indication

Neonatal Jaundice

Skin Diseases Psoriasis Eczema Other Skin Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers

Increasing neonatal jaundice occurrence is driving the growth of the market

The number of premature and low-weight births is increasing which is propelling the growth of the market

Increased skin disease rates is boosting the growth of the market,

Launch of technologically advanced phototherapy equipment and growing led-based phototherapy equipment implementation is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High utilization of additional treatment methods is hampering the growth of the market

Strict FDA supervisory guidelines for the sanction of new devices is restricting the growth of the market

Product recollection is hindering the growth of the market

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

