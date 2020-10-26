In this report, the Global Pintle Hook market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pintle Hook market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pintle-hook-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
A pintle hitch is primarily used in heavy duty towing situations. The hitch itself resembles a hook that can be closed around the lunette ring that is mounted on the trailer.
The Major regions to produce pintle hook are North America, EU and Asia-Pacific, which accounting for about 95 % of production in total. North America is the largest production region (production share 54.18%).
Pintle hook is mainly produced by SAF-Holland, Cequent Group, CURT Manufacturing, B&W Trailer Hitches, Buyers Products, VESTIL and these companies occupied above 55% market share by sale volume in 2015.
Along with the automotive production and ownership, North America, EU, Asia-Pacific are major consumption regions in pintle hook market. The largest consumption region is North America, accounting for 42.73% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. Asia-Pacific is a promising region to be the second large consumption region in the next few years.
Although sales of pintle hook brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the pintle hook field hastily.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pintle Hook Market
In 2019, the global Pintle Hook market size was US$ 106.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 136.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Pintle Hook Scope and Market Size
Pintle Hook market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pintle Hook market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Pintle Hook market is segmented into
Rigid Pintle Hook
Combination Pintle Hook
Receiver Mounted Pintle Hook
Segment by Application, the Pintle Hook market is segmented into
Recreation
Agriculture
Construction
Military
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Pintle Hook Market Share Analysis
Pintle Hook market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pintle Hook product introduction, recent developments, Pintle Hook sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
SAF-Holland
Cequent Group
Curt Manufacturing
B&W Trailer Hitches
Buyers Products
VESTIL
Wallace Forge
Shur-Lift
VBG GROUP
In The Ditch
Prime Steel
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pintle-hook-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Pintle Hook market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Pintle Hook markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Pintle Hook Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Pintle Hook market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Pintle Hook market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Pintle Hook manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Pintle Hook Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com