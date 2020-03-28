Global Plant-Based Beverages Market 2020 – Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players, Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2030

Plant-Based Beverages Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Plant-Based Beverages market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Plant-Based Beverages is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Plant-Based Beverages market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Plant-Based Beverages market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Plant-Based Beverages market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Plant-Based Beverages industry.

Plant-Based Beverages Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Plant-Based Beverages market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Plant-Based Beverages Market:

segmented as follows:

Source

Nature

Format

Packaging

Sales Channel

This report covers the global plant-based beverages market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. The report for plant-based beverages also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints in each of the seven regions/countries which are currently influencing the plant-based beverages market. Furthermore, the report gives a complete region/country-wise analysis of 2018 & 2028 estimates of the total revenue and consumption of plant-based beverages. Value chain analysis, opportunity analysis, and scenario forecast of every region/country is included in this plant-based beverages report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

Based on source segmentation, the plant-based beverages market is segmented into dairy alternatives, RTD drinks, and plant-based juices. The plant-based juice segment of plant-based beverages is predicted to dominate the market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the forecast period, due to increasing health awareness among population. The Dairy alternatives include plant-based milk like soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, oats milk, cashew milk, seed milk, and others is anticipated to resister highest growth over the forecast years.

Based on nature segmentation, the plant-based beverages market is further categorized into organic and conventional plant-based beverages. The conventional segment is predicted to dominate the market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the forecast period however will have a declining market till 2028.

Based on format segmentation, the plant-based beverages market is divided into regular and flavored drinks. Manufacturers are offering innovative and different flavors of plant-based beverages to attract larger consumer bases.

Based on packaging segmentation for plant-based beverages, the market is further segmented into glass bottles, plastic bottles & pouches, carton packaging, and cans.

Based on regional segmentation for plant-based beverages, Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to collectively account for more than half of the total share of the global plant-based beverages market, which is expected to increase potentially by 2028 end. Latin America and Eastern Europe are other significant regional markets, which are projected to register the highest CAGRs in terms of value and volume among other regions in the global plant-based beverages market during the forecast period.

For analyzing market size for plant-based beverages in terms of volume, segmentation by source is considered. The dairy alternatives and RTD drinks markets are analyzed by the per capita consumption of plant-based non-dairy beverages in major consuming regions. The market for fruit and vegetable juices is considered by calculating the production of major fruits and vegetable offered as juices, and thereby, the amount of fruits and vegetables for juice processing is calculated. The penetration of plant-based beverages is benchmarked for key target countries in each region. The data modeling approach has been carried out by analyzing the total acreage of source crop/feedstock planted, average yield, amount consumed directly v/s amount used for processing into plant-based beverages, etc. Weighted average selling price for plant-based beverages was considered to estimate the market size of plant-based beverages in major consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries, and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides the detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the key market players covered in plant-based beverages report are The Coca-Cola Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SunOpta Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Del Monte Pacific Limited, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Döhler GmbH, Califia Farms LP, Good Karma Foods, Inc., The WhiteWave Foods Company, Ripple Foods, PBC, Koia, and Harmless Harvest Inc. Plant-based beverage manufacturers are looking towards improving their collection and sourcing processes. This is further supported by agreements with local participants producing plant-based beverages across different regions. Also, companies are focused towards proliferating product portfolios in accordance with the customers of varied applications. Nowadays, consumers are becoming increasingly inclined towards products that impart looks along with better taste and nutrition content. Thus, in order to drive the attention of consumer towards plant-based beverages, manufacturers are increasingly developing blended solutions, which offer both, better taste and nutritional content.

Some important highlights from the report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Plant-Based Beverages market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Plant-Based Beverages market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Plant-Based Beverages application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Plant-Based Beverages market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Plant-Based Beverages market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

The Questions Answered by Plant-Based Beverages Market Report:

What are the Key Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders And distributors in Plant-Based Beverages Market ?

What are Growth factors influencing Plant-Based Beverages Market Growth?

What are production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk?

What is the Contribution from Regional Manufacturers?

What are the Key Market segment, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing?

And Many More….