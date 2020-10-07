Global Plasma Etch System Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Plasma Etch System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plasma Etch System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Plasma Etch System market. Plasma Etching System is a series of devices and equipment used together to perform plasma etching.

Plasma etching is a form of plasma processing used to fabricate integrated circuits. It involves a high-speed stream of glow discharge (plasma) of an appropriate gas mixture being shot (in pulses) at a sample. The plasma source, known as etch species, can be either charged (ions) or neutral (atoms and radicals). During the process, the plasma generates volatile etch products at room temperature from the chemical reactions between the elements of the material etched and the reactive species generated by the plasma. Eventually the atoms of the shot element embed themselves at or just below the surface of the target, thus modifying the physical properties of the target.

North America ranks the top in terms of global market size of Plasma Etch System, it consists of 48.57% of the international market in 2016. Japan comes the second, with 20.03% of the global market. Europe consists of 12.51% of the Plasma Etch System market in the same year, the other regions all together consist of 8.81%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plasma Etch System Market

The global Plasma Etch System market size is projected to reach US$ 11070 million by 2026, from US$ 5606.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Plasma Etch System Scope and Segment

Plasma Etch System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plasma Etch System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Oxford Instruments

ULVAC

Lam Research

AMEC

PlasmaTherm

SAMCO Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Sentech

SPTS Technologies (an Orbotech Company)

GigaLane

CORIAL

Trion Technology

NAURA

Plasma Etch, Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Plasma Etch System Breakdown Data by Type

Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)

Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)

Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE)

Others

Plasma Etch System Breakdown Data by Application

Semiconductor Industry

Medical Industry

Electronics & Microelectronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Plasma Etch System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Plasma Etch System market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Plasma Etch System Market Share Analysis

