Global Plastic Food Containers Market 2019 Research Report

Plastic Food Containers are container that holds food. Many products use low-density polyethylene formed into plastic bags, plastic boxes, Cans and Jars, plastic cans or plastic jars.

The technical barriers of Plastic Food Containers are relatively low, and the Plastic Food Containers enterprise disperse in many countries, and the relative large companies include Bemis, Sealed Air Corporation, Wihuri, Coveris, Lock&Lock, Huhtamaki, Sabert, Printpack Incorporated, Visy Proprietary Limited, Tupperware and others.

There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Plastic Food Containers market will become more intense.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Food Containers market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 41200 million by 2024, from US$ 30700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plastic Food Containers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Food Containers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Plastic Food Containers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Storage Containers

Takeaway Containers

Cups and Bottles

Cans and Jars

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Meat, Vegetables and Fruits

Deli and Dry Product

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bemis

Sealed Air Corporation

Wihuri

Coveris

Lock&Lock

Huhtamaki

Sabert

Printpack Incorporated

Visy Proprietary Limited

Tupperware

Silgan

Consolidated Container

Reynolds

PakPlast

LINPAC Packaging Limited

Chuo Kagaku

Placon

ALPLA

Amcor

OXO

Rubbermaid

Genpak

Ring Container Technologies

EMSA

Leyiduo

World Kitchen-snapware

Serioplast

Bonson

Hebei Boqiang

Beijing Yuekang

Joseph Joseph

Ningbo Linhua

Avio Pack

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic Food Containers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Plastic Food Containers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Food Containers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Food Containers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Plastic Food Containers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.