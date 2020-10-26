In this report, the Global Plug Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plug Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-plug-valves-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Plug valve is a quarter-turn on-off valve. The plug itself is often shaped like an upside-down ice cream cone or a cylinder. A handle on top allows the user to turn the plug valve so it rotates and stops or starts the flow of liquid. A minimum of two holes, known as ports, must exist in the plug for liquid to flow. The ports are located on opposite sides of the plug, and when the plug is turned to the open position it creates a passage for the liquid to flow through.
For industry structure analysis, the plug valves industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 30% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production area of plug valves, also the leader in the whole valves industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plug Valves Market
In 2019, the global Plug Valves market size was US$ 245 million and it is expected to reach US$ 279.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Plug Valves Scope and Market Size
Plug Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plug Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Plug Valves market is segmented into
DBB Valve
Four-Way Plug Valve
Lined Plug Valves
High Hemperature Plug Valve
Segment by Application, the Plug Valves market is segmented into
Oil & Gas
Chemical Industry
Airport Refuelling
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Plug Valves Market Share Analysis
Plug Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Plug Valves product introduction, recent developments, Plug Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Cameron
Flowserve
XOMOX
AZ Armaturen
Control Seal
L&T Valves
FluoroSeal
OMNI
GALLI&CASSINA
ERIKS VE
Western Valve
Franklin
3Z Corporation
M&J Valve
Chengdu Chengfeng Valve Group Company
SHANGHAI NAIFU VALVE GROUP
Shanghai High & Medium Pressure Valve
Zhejiang Xuandong Valv
ChemValve
SchuF
COSCO (Lianyungang) Liquid Loading & Unloading Equipment
ARFLU
AMPO
CHINA LIXIN VALVE GROUP
PACIFIC
Mesto
BUENO TECHNOLOGY
TUSEAL
MIAM
SINOPEC Shanghai Valve Manufacturing
RAM Universal
Sigma Polymers Engineering
Luoyang Jianguang
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-plug-valves-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Plug Valves market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Plug Valves markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Plug Valves Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Plug Valves market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Plug Valves market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Plug Valves manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Plug Valves Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com