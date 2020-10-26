In this report, the Global Plug Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plug Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-plug-valves-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Plug valve is a quarter-turn on-off valve. The plug itself is often shaped like an upside-down ice cream cone or a cylinder. A handle on top allows the user to turn the plug valve so it rotates and stops or starts the flow of liquid. A minimum of two holes, known as ports, must exist in the plug for liquid to flow. The ports are located on opposite sides of the plug, and when the plug is turned to the open position it creates a passage for the liquid to flow through.

For industry structure analysis, the plug valves industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 30% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production area of plug valves, also the leader in the whole valves industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plug Valves Market

In 2019, the global Plug Valves market size was US$ 245 million and it is expected to reach US$ 279.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Plug Valves Scope and Market Size

Plug Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plug Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Plug Valves market is segmented into

DBB Valve

Four-Way Plug Valve

Lined Plug Valves

High Hemperature Plug Valve

Segment by Application, the Plug Valves market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Airport Refuelling

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Plug Valves Market Share Analysis

Plug Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Plug Valves product introduction, recent developments, Plug Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Cameron

Flowserve

XOMOX

AZ Armaturen

Control Seal

L&T Valves

FluoroSeal

OMNI

GALLI&CASSINA

ERIKS VE

Western Valve

Franklin

3Z Corporation

M&J Valve

Chengdu Chengfeng Valve Group Company

SHANGHAI NAIFU VALVE GROUP

Shanghai High & Medium Pressure Valve

Zhejiang Xuandong Valv

ChemValve

SchuF

COSCO (Lianyungang) Liquid Loading & Unloading Equipment

ARFLU

AMPO

CHINA LIXIN VALVE GROUP

PACIFIC

Mesto

BUENO TECHNOLOGY

TUSEAL

MIAM

SINOPEC Shanghai Valve Manufacturing

RAM Universal

Sigma Polymers Engineering

Luoyang Jianguang

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-plug-valves-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Plug Valves market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Plug Valves markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Plug Valves Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Plug Valves market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Plug Valves market

Challenges to market growth for Global Plug Valves manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Plug Valves Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com