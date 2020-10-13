Global Potting Compound Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Potting Compound Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Potting Compound Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Potting compound, also known as electronic glue, is a widely called. For electronic components bonding, sealing, potting, and coating protection. Potting is liquid before not curing, with liquidity, glue viscosity according to product quality, performance, different production processes vary. Potting completely cured before it can achieve it using value, after curing can play the effects of waterproof, dustproof, insulation, thermal conductivity, confidentiality, anti-corrosion, temperature, shock.

The global Potting Compound market size is projected to reach US$ 4018.9 million by 2026, from US$ 3120 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

The global Potting Compound market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Potting Compound market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The electronics sector is the largest application for potting compound globally. Potting compounds are used to protect, insulate, and conceal circuitry, components, and devices. They are formulated to meet the requirements of many demanding applications in the electronics and electrical sector such as consumer electronics, transportation, aviation, marine, energy & power, solar power, and others. Potting in both electronic and electrical applications are done to reduce internal stress, achieve excellent dielectric properties, electrical insulation, thermal conductivity, thermal shock resistance, mechanical strength, adhesion, hardness, cure speed, and chemical resistance.

Asia-Pacific is the global forerunner in the potting compound market, in terms of value and volume, and the trend is expected to continue till 2021. Countries in this region such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia are witnessing significant increase in the use of potting compounds in electronics & electrical applications. This growth is mainly due to the increasing demand from consumer electronics and transportation industry in Asia-Pacific. Further, rapid industrial development in Asia-Pacific is vigorously pushing the demand for potting compound in electronics and electrical applications. Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and India are the fastest-growing markets in the region and are expected to follow a similar trend till 2021.

The potting compound market has a few numbers of global players competing significantly for their market share. These market players are actively investing in various strategies such as new product developments and expansion projects to increase their market share. Also, companies are investing heavily on R&D activities. Major players such as Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Dow Corning, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Momentive, Electrolube, CHT Group have adopted various organic developmental strategies.

Based on region, the global Potting Compound market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Dow Corning

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Momentive

Electrolube

CHT Group

Nagase

H.B.Fuller

Wevo-Chemie

Elkem Silicones

Lord Corporation

Elantas

Huntsman Advanced Materials

Wacker-Chemie

Huitian New Materials

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

Electronics

Transportation

Energy & Power

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Potting Compound market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Potting Compound market.

• The market share of the global Potting Compound market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Potting Compound market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Potting Compound market.

