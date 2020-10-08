Global Power Factor Correction Devices Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Power Factor Correction Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Power Factor Correction Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Power-factor correction increases the power factor of a load, improving efficiency for the distribution system to which it is attached. Linear loads with low power factor (such as induction motors) can be corrected with a passive network of capacitors or inductors. Non-linear loads, such as rectifiers, distort the current drawn from the system. In such cases, active or passive power factor correction may be used to counteract the distortion and raise the power factor. The devices for correction of the power factor may be at a central substation, spread out over a distribution system, or built into power-consuming equipment.
For the Power Factor Correction Devices industry, the market is low concentrated. ABB, Schneider, Siemens, Eaton and GE Grid Solutions are the leading companies globally. The Top 5 players accounted for about 42.94% of the global revenue share in 2019.
Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption market of Power Factor Correction Devices, followed by North America and Europe, which accounted for about 52.76%, 18.71% and 17.43% of global revenue share in 2019, respectively.
On the basis of product type, Power Capacitor Power Factor Correction Devices type segment accounted for about 51.49% share in 2019 in terms of revenue.
In the applications, the Public Power Supply segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.65% in 2019. Industrial Utility held about 20.81%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Factor Correction Devices Market
The global Power Factor Correction Devices market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application.
The global Power Factor Correction Devices market size is projected to reach US$ 8621.7 million by 2026, from US$ 6386.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Power Factor Correction Devices Scope and Segment
The global Power Factor Correction Devices market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Factor Correction Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
by Type, the market is primarily split into
Power Capacitor
AC Reactor
Active Power Filter
Others
by Application, this report covers the following segments
Commercial Utility
Industrial Utility
Public Power Supply
Global Power Factor Correction Devices market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.
The Power Factor Correction Devices key players in this market include:
ABB
Schneider
Siemens
Eaton
GE Grid Solutions
NISSIN ELECTRIC
Guilin Power Capacitor
Hubbell
Xian XD Power
Herong Electric
Shizuki Electric
Sieyuan Electric
Socomec
Rongxin Power Electronic
Ducati Energia
Iskra
ICAR SpA
Hangzhou Yinhu Electric
