Global Power Factor Correction Devices Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Power Factor Correction Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Power Factor Correction Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Power-factor correction increases the power factor of a load, improving efficiency for the distribution system to which it is attached. Linear loads with low power factor (such as induction motors) can be corrected with a passive network of capacitors or inductors. Non-linear loads, such as rectifiers, distort the current drawn from the system. In such cases, active or passive power factor correction may be used to counteract the distortion and raise the power factor. The devices for correction of the power factor may be at a central substation, spread out over a distribution system, or built into power-consuming equipment.

For the Power Factor Correction Devices industry, the market is low concentrated. ABB, Schneider, Siemens, Eaton and GE Grid Solutions are the leading companies globally. The Top 5 players accounted for about 42.94% of the global revenue share in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption market of Power Factor Correction Devices, followed by North America and Europe, which accounted for about 52.76%, 18.71% and 17.43% of global revenue share in 2019, respectively.

On the basis of product type, Power Capacitor Power Factor Correction Devices type segment accounted for about 51.49% share in 2019 in terms of revenue.

In the applications, the Public Power Supply segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.65% in 2019. Industrial Utility held about 20.81%.

The global Power Factor Correction Devices market size is projected to reach US$ 8621.7 million by 2026, from US$ 6386.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

The global Power Factor Correction Devices market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Factor Correction Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

by Type, the market is primarily split into

Power Capacitor

AC Reactor

Active Power Filter

Others

by Application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Utility

Industrial Utility

Public Power Supply

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

ABB

Schneider

Siemens

Eaton

GE Grid Solutions

NISSIN ELECTRIC

Guilin Power Capacitor

Hubbell

Xian XD Power

Herong Electric

Shizuki Electric

Sieyuan Electric

Socomec

Rongxin Power Electronic

Ducati Energia

Iskra

ICAR SpA

Hangzhou Yinhu Electric

