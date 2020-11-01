Global Precision Agriculture Robot Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Precision Agriculture Robot market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Precision Agriculture Robot market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Precision agriculture Robot refers to the robot that can help with the precision agricultrue work. Precision agriculture, also known as precision farming or fixed-point crop management, refers to the use of modern information technology for precision farming. The goal of precision agriculture research is to define a decision support system for the entire farm management, with the goal of optimizing return on investment while preserving resources.

The lack of device and software compatibility is the single biggest factor restricting the application of precision technology, and this issue has also received increasing attention from inside and outside the industry. However, there are other key factors that affect the future development of precision agriculture: water quality and utilization efficiency, technology development is far ahead of value creation, sustainable development measures require precision-driven data, between the most technical and the least technical farmers The difference is increasing, the inconsistency or uniformity of wireless access, professional and technical personnel become lacking

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Precision Agriculture Robot Market

The global Precision Agriculture Robot market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Precision Agriculture Robot Scope and Segment

Precision Agriculture Robot market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Precision Agriculture Robot market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Deere and Company

Trimble

AGCO Corporation

DJI

Boumatic

Lely

DeLaval

Topon

AgEagle Aerial Systems

YANMAR CO.

Deepfield Robotics (Bosch)

ecoRoborix

Harvest Automation

Naïo Technologies

ROBOTICS PLUS

KUBOTA Corporation

HARVEST CROO

Abundant Robotics

Clearpath Robotics

Iron Ox

Precision Agriculture Robot Breakdown Data by Type

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

Precision Agriculture Robot Breakdown Data by Application

Harvest Management

Field Farming (Crop Monitoring, Plant Counting, and Crop Scouting)

Dairy and Livestock Management (Dairy Farm Management, Livestock Monitoring, and Precision Fish Farming)

Soil Management (Moisture Monitoring and Nutrient Monitoring)

Irrigation Management

Pruning Management

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Inventory Management

Others (Financial Management, Farm Labor Management, Demand Forecasting, and Forestry Management)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Precision Agriculture Robot market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Precision Agriculture Robot market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Precision Agriculture Robot Market Share Analysis

