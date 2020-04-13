Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market to Record Escalated Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Prostate cancer is a disease which affects only the male population and the cancer begins in prostate gland in the male reproductive system. Prostate cancer is one of the commonly diagnosed cancer in men. The diagnosis of prostate cancer in men under the age of 50 has less chances comparing to people above 50. The disease is not infectious or contagious. A few risk factors of prostate cancer are, family history, age, diet and lifestyle. Prostate cancer cannot be prevented however individuals can take care of protective factors. Prostate cancer often has no early symptoms however we can conduct a few early tests to diagnose the prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer develops from the prostate cell and almost all prostate cancers are adenocarcinomas. Various prostate cancer types include, sarcomas, small cell carcinomas, neuroendocrine tumors, transitional cell carcinomas. Prostate cancer screening is designated with staging and grading, staging determines the extent of the cancer while grading categorizes the type of cancer. Prostate cancer screening via staging can be of three types, localized, locally advances and metastatic. Prostate cancer grading is scored on the basis of low, intermediate and high.

Prostate Cancer Screening Market: Segmentation

Prostate cancer screening market can be segmented on the basis of various tests conducted on a patient to detect the disease, which include:

Physical Exam

Laboratory Tests Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Blood Test

Imaging Tests Transrectal ultrasound (TRUS) Bone scan Computed tomography (CT) scan Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Lymph node biopsy Positron Emission Tomography

Gleason Score

TNM Score

Genetic Tests

Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)

Biopsy Fine-Needle Aspiration



Prostate cancer screening can be segmented on the basis of end user industry which is as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Labs

Cancer Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Prostate Cancer Screening Market: Dynamics

Prostate Cancer Screening Market is primarily driven by a few key factors such as the patient awareness regarding rising healthcare concerns, acceptance of serum based marker testing for diagnosis of prostate cancer, increasing research for detection of various types of cancers, and prevention of disease. In addition to this Prostate Cancer Screening Market also observes significant growth due to the various government initiatives, and public awareness campaigns. Companies are working on manufacturing innovative products for early prostate cancer detection and these factors are driving the growth of the prostate cancer screening market. Additionally the companies aim to reduce the number of deaths by introducing new prostate cancer tests in the market.

Prostate cancer screening market however faces various challenges such as patient’s going through unnecessary repeated biopsies & screening procedures which requires huge expenditures for early detections, side effects of surgery like urinary incontinence & impotence, risk of over-diagnosis and overtreatment, MRI scans are accurate however are time consuming and costly for patients. Prostate Cancer Screening tests are costly which a major restraint for the market.

Prostate Cancer Screening Market: Region-wise

Based on geography, the Prostate cancer screening market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. At present, North America holds a leading position in the prostate cancer screening market as the incidence of prostate cancer is frequent in African-American population followed by Europe. The major driving factors which have driven the growth of the prostate cancer screening tests market in this region is constantly increasing regulatory scenario monitored by various organizations, such as World Health Organization (WHO) for the safety and health issues, technological advancement in finding new techniques, rise in funding in public and private sector.

Following North America, European countries are also anticipated to show steady growth in the prostate cancer screening market. Asia-Pacific region has improved its healthcare scenario by increasing campaigns on prostate cancer awareness and has emerged as a growing player in prostate cancer screening market. The factors which would fuel the growth of prostate cancer screening tests market in Asia-Pacific are increased initiatives from various government & non-government organizations, rising healthcare concerns, and improving healthcare scenario of the region. Prostate cancer screening market would evolve at a rapid rate across the regions however North America would maintain its position in the overall Prostate cancer screening market.

Prostate Cancer Screening Market: Key

Prostate cancer screening market holds huge number of players operating in the segment for years with expertise and experience. Some of the major players operating in the Prostate cancer screening market are Abbott Laboratories, Almac Group, Bayer AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMérieux SA, General Electric Company, Genomic Health, Mayo Clinic, MDxHealth, Roche Diagnostics, Rosetta Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc. and many others. Prostate cancer screening market has presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries.

