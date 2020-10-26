In this report, the Global Reach Stacker market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Reach Stacker market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-reach-stacker-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
A reach stacker is a vehicle used for handling intermodal cargo containers in small terminals or medium-sized ports. Reach stackers are able to transport a container short distances very quickly and pile them in various rows depending on its access.
Reach stackers have gained ground in container handling in most markets because of their flexibility and higher stacking and storage capacity when compared to forklift trucks. Using reach stackers, container blocks can be kept 4-deep due to second row access.
The Europe is the largest market for Reach Stackers, followed by USA with respective volume shares of 40.95% and 26.28% in 2015. Europe is the largest regional market with 37.93% of global market volume, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. From 2010 to 2015, Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing region with China and India driving expansion.
From the view of application market, 51.66% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of Intermodal Freight Transport in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as Kalmar with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesn’t have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this technology-intensive battle.
For the forecast period 2016–2021, China will record faster-than-average annual growth rates of 11.23% in Reach Stackers. North America, Western Europe and Japan are relatively mature markets and are forecast to show below-average growth for transparent barrier film during the forecast period.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Reach Stacker Market
In 2019, the global Reach Stacker market size was US$ 438.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 575 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Reach Stacker Scope and Market Size
Reach Stacker market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reach Stacker market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Reach Stacker market is segmented into
Under 30 Tonnes
Between 30-45 Tonnes
Between 45 to 100 Tonnes
Segment by Application, the Reach Stacker market is segmented into
Port Container
Railway Goods Yard
Intermodal Freight Transport
Others Such as Airport
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Reach Stacker Market Share Analysis
Reach Stacker market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Reach Stacker product introduction, recent developments, Reach Stacker sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Kalmar
Hyster
Terex
CVS Ferrari
Konecranes
Taylor Machine Works
Liebherr
Linde Material Handling
SANY
Dalian
Heli
Hangcha
