Global Refrigerated Containers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

A refrigerated container or reefer is an intermodal container (shipping container) used in intermodal freight transport that is refrigerated for the transportation of temperature sensitive cargo.

CIMC keep its first place in manufacturers rank, accounted for about 57.59% market share in 2019.

In 2019, the global Refrigerated Containers market size was US$ 1376.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1973.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Size, the Refrigerated Containers market is segmented into

≤30 ft

>30 ft

Segment by Application, the Refrigerated Containers market is segmented into

Fruit

Vegetables

Marine Products

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Refrigerated Containers Market Share Analysis

Refrigerated Containers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Refrigerated Containers product introduction, recent developments, Refrigerated Containers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

CIMC

SINGAMAS

Maersk Container Industry

Hoover Container Solutions

Sea Box

…

