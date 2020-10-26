Global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Refrigerant Compressors are driven fluid machines enhance a high-pressure gas from low-pressure gas. It is the heart of the refrigeration system. It sucked in from the suction pipe temperature low-pressure refrigerant gas, through motor driven piston compressor to exhaust high temperature and pressure refrigerant gas to provide power for the refrigeration cycle, in order to achieve compression → condensation (exothermic ) → expansion → evaporation (heat absorption) of the refrigeration cycle.

Air Compressor is a device that converts power (usually from an electric motor, a diesel engine or a gasoline engine) into kinetic energy by compressing and pressurizing air. The energy in the compressed air can be stored while the air remains pressurized. The energy can be used for a variety of applications, usually by utilizing the kinetic energy of the air as it is depressurized.

Refrigerant Compressors industry concentration is very fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Asia Pacific and Europe. As for the sales market, China output accounted for more than 54.50% of the total output of global Refrigerant Compressors market in 2016. GMCC is the world leading manufacturer in global Refrigerant Compressors market with the market share of 15.64%, in terms of sales revenue, followed by Landa, Highly, Embraco and Panasonic.

In 2019, the global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor market size was US$ 16180 million and it is expected to reach US$ 19140 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor market is segmented into

Refrigeration Compressors

Air-conditioning Compressors

Segment by Application, the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor Market Share Analysis

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor product introduction, recent developments, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Atlas Copco

Airman

Bitzer

BOGE

Carlyle Compressors

DOOSAN

Elgi

Embraco

Emerson

FISCHER

FRASCOLD

Fusheng Industrial

Gardner Denver

GEA Bock

GMCC

Hanbell

Highly

Hongwuhuan

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls-Hitachi

KAESER

KAISHAN

Kobelco

Landa

LG

Panasonic

RECHI Group

Samsung

Secop

Sullair

