Global RF Over Fiber Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global RF over fiber Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global RF over fiber market report has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, deployment, end user, and region.

Global RF Over Fiber Market: Overview

RF over fiber is also known as radio over fiber, a method that converts radio waves into light by modulating intensity of the light with radio frequency signal. Light is transmitted using optical cable. RF over fiber goes beyond limitations of conventional copper coax cables. It transmits radio signal via optical fiber. At the receiving end, radio frequency signal is recovered with the use of optical-electrical modulator. RF over fiber provides low loss signal and high band-width for radio frequency transport.

Global RF Over Fiber Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of optical fiber cable, owing to its high bandwidth, compact size, and immunity to electromagnetic interference are major factors driving growth of the global RF over fiber market. Growing demand for advanced wireless networks such as 4G and 5G services and increasing usage of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) among end uses are also expected to bolster growth of the global market subsequently. Furthermore, increasing use of radio over fiber in defense sector, owing to its immunity to interference, is also anticipated to fuel growth of the global RF over fiber market in the near future.

However, requirement of high capital investment for establishment of radio over fiber network, may hamper growth of the global RF over fiber market. in addition, stringent government rules and regulations regarding testing and use of RF over fiber is another actor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, growing demand for Fiber To The X (FTTX) and Fiber To The Home (FTTH) infrastructure can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global RF Over Fiber Market: Segment Analysis

Among the applications, the telecommunication segment is currently dominating the global market in terms of revenue and expected to maintain its position in the near future. Increasing internet of things applications and oncoming 5G technology are some of the other factors anticipated to bolster growth of the telecommunication segment in the target market. Radar segment is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global RF Over Fiber Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in Asia Pacific accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to register high revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing telecommunication infrastructure especially in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. In addition, increasing demand for smartphones, and other smart devices, coupled with increased use of mobile data are also anticipated to propel growth of the RF over Fiber market in the Asia Pacific. Market in North America is expected to account for lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to presence of prominent players in countries in the region.

Global RF Over Fiber Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Optical Switches

Optical Amplifiers

Optical Cables

Antennas

Transceivers

Others (Fiber Optic Multiplexers, Connectors, Splitters)

Segmentation by Application:

Radar

Navigation

Broadband Communication

Broadcast

Telecommunications

Segmentation by Vertical:

Military

Civil

