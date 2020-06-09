Global Robot Assisted PCI Market Booming at a CAGR of 36.8% by 2026 Top Key Players Stryker, Philips, ClaroNav., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, MAKO Surgical Corp, SRI International, Accuray Incorporated, THINK Surgical, Inc

Global Robot Assisted PCI Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 36.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in the market are General Electric Company, Medtronic, Stryker, Philips, ClaroNav., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, MAKO Surgical Corp, SRI International, Accuray Incorporated, THINK Surgical, Inc., Hansen Medical, Mazor Robotics., Smith & Nephew., Curexo Technology, Maxar Technologies Ltd, among others.

Restraints:

Shortage of trained surgeons

High cost of equipment and surgery

Regulatory scenario

Opportunities:

Strategic initiatives by the market players

Increasing need of reducing healthcare costs in the U.S

Challenge:

High level entry barriers due to patents

High entry level costs

Segmentation: Global Robot Assisted PCI Market

By Products

(Robotic Systems, Instruments, Accessories),

End User

(Hospitals, Cath Labs),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Recent Developments:

In June 2018, Corindus, Inc. has received Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) clearance of CorPath GRX PCI System in Japan. It offers a significant step in bringing cutting-edge vascular robotics to worldwide markets.

In September 2017, Corindus, Inc. has opened its first international Robotic Center of CorPath GRX in Tokyo, Japan. In the month of July, the CorPath GRX Systems shipped to Japan Medicalnext and used its newly constructed robotic center according to the regulation of Japan. The development results in turning point for patients and physicians in the process of conducting precision vascular robotics in Japan and around the world.

