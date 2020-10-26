Global Self-Propelled Sprayer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Self-Propelled Sprayer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Self-Propelled Sprayer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Self-Propelled Sprayer is a piece of equipment that is used to apply herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizers on agricultural crops. Self-propelled sprayers are similar to tractors with boom mounts of 60–151 feet in length.
Main production and consumption areas are North America, Europe and South America. North America is the largest consumption area, accounting for 37.64%, while Europe is the second largest area which accounts for 21.43%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Self-Propelled Sprayer Market
In 2019, the global Self-Propelled Sprayer market size was US$ 1737.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2112.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Self-Propelled Sprayer Scope and Market Size
Self-Propelled Sprayer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Self-Propelled Sprayer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Self-Propelled Sprayer market is segmented into
Low-capacity
Medium-capacity
High-capacity
Segment by Application, the Self-Propelled Sprayer market is segmented into
High stem crop
Dryland crop
Paddy field crop
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Self-Propelled Sprayer Market Share Analysis
Self-Propelled Sprayer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Self-Propelled Sprayer product introduction, recent developments, Self-Propelled Sprayer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
CNH Industrial
AGCO
Exel Industries
John Deere
Jacto
PLA
Bargam Sprayers
Buhler Industries
Kuhn
Beijing FengMao Plant
GVM
SAM
Goldacres
Stara
Grim S.r.l.
Househam Sprayers
Landquip
Knight
