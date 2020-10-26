Global Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment.

Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber exhaust gas cleaning reduces sulphur (SO2) and particulate emissions from ship engines, generators, and boilers. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber should enable ships to meet sulphur emission limits as required by IMO MARPOL Annex VI regulations without switching to low-sulphur fuel.

The IMO limits SOx emissions by regulating the sulfur content of marine fuels, and it is anticipated that the reductions in the emission control area and global sulfur limits to 0.1% and 0.5%, that will be effective from 1 January 2015 and 1 January 2020 (subject to review in 2018) respectively, will promote increasing use of exhaust gas cleaning systems, such as SOx scrubbers. And the technology barrel is high.

For industry structure analysis, the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber Industry is concentrate. The top four producers account for about 78.56% of the revenue market. The production of ship exhaust gas scrubber increase from 31 Units in 2011 to 207 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 46.5%.

Europe occupied 94.44% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by USA, which have around 5.56% of the global total industry. Other countries did not have production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 87.50% of the global consumption volume in 2015. USA shared 6.25% of global total.

In 2019, the global Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber market size was US$ 2590.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 26680 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 39.1% during 2021-2026.

Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber market is segmented into

Open Loop Scrubbers

Closed Loop Scrubbers

Hybrid Scrubbers

Segment by Application, the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber market is segmented into

Commercial Ships

Industrial Ships

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber Market Share Analysis

Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber product introduction, recent developments, Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Wärtsilä

Alfa Laval

DowDuPont

Yara

Saacke

Puyier

…

