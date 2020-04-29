Global Smart Biosensors Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The global smart biosensors market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

Biosensors are analytical devices used for detection of chemical and biological substances in the human body. Smart biosensors are easy to use, simple, accurate and effective than traditional methods of analysis.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes in emerging economies, demand for advanced monitoring systems, and rising R&D spending and collaborative strategies adopted by the top players such as new product launches and collaborations for product development are expected to drive the growth of the market globally.

However, rising cost of biosensors and unfavorable reimbursement policies may hamper the growth of the global market.

The global smart biosensors market is primarily segmented based on different product type, technology, application, and regions.

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into wearable biosensors, non-wearable biosensors.

Depending on technology, it is categorized into electrochemical biosensors, piezoelectric biosensors, optical biosensors, thermal biosensors, nanomechanical biosensors, and others.

The applications covered in the study include blood glucose testing, cholesterol testing, pregnancy testing, drug discovery, infectious disease testing, and others.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

The key players profiled in the market include:

o Abbott Point of Care Inc., Medtronic Inc., Hoffman La-Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare AG, Lifescan, Inc., LifeSensors Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., Acon Laboratories Inc., Universal Biosensors and Pharmaco-Kinesis Corporation

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

o Wearable Biosensors

o Non-wearable Biosensors

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

o Blood Glucose Testing

o Cholesterol Testing

o Pregnancy Testing

o Drug Discovery

o Infectious Disease Testing

o Other Applications

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Smart Biosensors Market– Market Overview

4. Smart Biosensors Market by Type Outlook

5. Smart Biosensors Market by End User Outlook

6. Smart Biosensors Market Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

