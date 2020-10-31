Global Soil Testing Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Soil Testing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Soil Testing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Soil testing equipment provides critical information which establishing the characteristics of soil material and rock needed by end use industries such as agricultural sector, construction industry, etc. In agriculture sector, soil testing equipment are used to analyze the soil to determine its nutrient levels, composition and various properties such as the pH balance. Soil testing equipment helps to determine fertility levels, identify potential toxics, nutrient deficiencies & trace minerals. Soil testing equipment used by civil and geotechnical engineers provide information having direct impact on selection of foundation systems, pavement materials and design parameters for buildings, bridges, dams, road and other infrastructures.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Soil Testing Equipment Market
The global Soil Testing Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 2645.1 million by 2026, from US$ 2419.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6%% during 2021-2026.
Global Soil Testing Equipment Scope and Segment
Soil Testing Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Soil Testing Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ELE International
Controls
Humboldt Mfg
Gilson
Aimil
SGS
Eurofins Scientific
EIE Instruments
ALFA
Matest
LaMotte
R J Hill Laboratories
Intertek
Geotechnical Testing Equipment
M&L Testing Equipment
Soil Testing Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Laboratory
On-site
Soil Testing Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Agriculture
Construction
Institutional
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Soil Testing Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Soil Testing Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Soil Testing Equipment Market Share Analysis
