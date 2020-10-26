Global Surfacing Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Surfacing Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Surfacing Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Surfacing machine is a type of tool that is utilized for grinding or milling work pieces. It basically uses an abrasive wheel as the cutting tool. The rough surface of the abrasive wheel shreds off small portions of the work piece as required.
For the major players of surfacing machine, DMG Mori Seiki maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by AMADA, KOMATSU NTC, Yamazaki Mazak and Okuma Corporation. The Top 5 players accounted for 25.55% of the global surfacing machine revenue market share in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Surfacing Machine Market
In 2019, the global Surfacing Machine market size was US$ 9229.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10470 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Surfacing Machine Scope and Market Size
Surfacing Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surfacing Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Surfacing Machine market is segmented into
Milling Machine
Grinding Machine
Segment by Application, the Surfacing Machine market is segmented into
Machinery Manufacturing
Automobile
Aerospace & Defense
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Surfacing Machine Market Share Analysis
Surfacing Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Surfacing Machine product introduction, recent developments, Surfacing Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
DMG Mori Seiki
AMADA
KOMATSU NTC
Yamazaki Mazak
Okuma Corporation
Haas Automation
Doosan Infracore
Makino
JTEKT Corporation
DMTG
Emag
GROB
Rottler Manufacturing
