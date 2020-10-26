Global Tapered Roller Bearings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Tapered Roller Bearings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tapered Roller Bearings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tapered roller bearings are bearings that can take large axial forces as well as being able to sustain large radial forces. Tapered roller bearings (TRBs) utilize rolling elements that are shaped like a truncated cone, and are constructed so that all tapered surfaces converge at a common apex point on the bearing centerline to yield true rolling motion. Tapered roller bearings are generally used in lower speed, high load applications and are capable of absorbing radial and/or axial loads. The internal angles may be designed to tailor the bearing to the loading demands of a specific application. Tapered roller bearings are a separable two-piece design (cup and cone) ; which, allows the end-use to optimize the internal clearance (and life) for each application when the bearing is mounted.

Europe, Japan, USA and China are the major production bases of tapered roller bearings. Industry giants, concentrated mainly in Europe, USA and Japan, prefer to account for larger market share through increasing presentence around the world. Four industry giants, SKF, NTN, Timken, JTEKT, own about 33.84% production share currently.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tapered Roller Bearings Market

In 2019, the global Tapered Roller Bearings market size was US$ 10890 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12360 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Tapered Roller Bearings Scope and Market Size

Tapered Roller Bearings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tapered Roller Bearings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Tapered Roller Bearings market is segmented into

Single-Row Tapered Roller Bearings

Double-Row Tapered Roller Bearings

Four-Row Tapered Roller Bearings

Others

Segment by Application, the Tapered Roller Bearings market is segmented into

Automotive

Heavy Machinery

Aerospace

Medical

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Tapered Roller Bearings Market Share Analysis

Tapered Roller Bearings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Tapered Roller Bearings product introduction, recent developments, Tapered Roller Bearings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Timken

SKF

NTN

Schaeffler

JTEKT

NSK

C&U Bearings

Nachi

ZWZ Group

RBC Bearings

NMB

TMB

LYC

HRB

ZXY

MCB

AST Bearings

