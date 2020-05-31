Global Thermistors Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Thermistors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thermistors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A thermistor is a thermally sensitive resistor generally composed of semiconductor materials, and its resistance varies significantly with temperature. Thermistors are economical and stable, and operate in the temperature range that covers the whole range necessary for ordinary temperature control. They therefore are used in a wide range of applications.

There is a wide use of thermistor sensors because of their advantages like small size, high accuracy and resolution, highest sensitivity, low cost, least power dissipation etc. However, presently available thermistor products are still far from fully meeting the market needs. The present market requires thermistors to achieve further reductions in cost, high precision, better interchangeability, and realise a wider measurable temperature range by going lower in the materials constant among various other requirements.

In 2019, the global Thermistors market size was US$ 940.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Thermistors market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Thermistors industry.

The research report studies the Thermistors market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Thermistors market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Thermistors market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Thermistors market: Segment Analysis

The global Thermistors market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Thermistors market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Thermistors market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PTC

NTC

CTR

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Thermistors market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Thermistors key manufacturers in this market include:

Thinking

Shibaura

HGTECH

TDK(EPCOS)

Vishay

MURATA

SEMITEC

MITSUBISH

AVX

Panasonic

Shiheng Group

Omega

