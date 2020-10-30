Global Thermopile Infrared Sensor Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Thermopile Infrared Sensor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thermopile Infrared Sensor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In 2019, the global Thermopile Infrared Sensor market size was increased to about US$ 176 million from US$ 99 million in 2015, and it will reach US$ 399 million in 2026, growing at CAGR of -5.33% between 2020 and 2026.

This report focuses on Thermopile Infrared Sensor volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermopile Infrared Sensor market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Thermopile Infrared Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Thermopile Infrared Sensor market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Thermopile Infrared Sensor industry.

By Company

Excelitas

Orisystech

Heimann

Melexis

Amphemol

TE

Semitec

Hamamatsu Photonic

Nicera

KODENSHI

Winson

Senba Sensing Technology

Sunshine Technologies

San-U

Note:

K Units: thousand units

Segment by Type

Through Hole Thermopile Infrared Sensor

SMD Thermopile Infrared Sensor

Segment by Application

Medical Devices

IoT Smart Home

Industrial Use

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

