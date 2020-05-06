Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Automotive Gear Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 to 2028

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Automotive Gear market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Automotive Gear market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Automotive Gear market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Automotive Gear market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Automotive Gear Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market. Regions covered in the report:

By Application

The application analysis offers critical insights related to the consumption volume of the Automotive Gear for different applications. Applications of the Automotive Gear include:

By Product Type

The product adoption patterns of various products segmented in the Automotive Gear market are analyzed in detail in the well-researched market study. The different products include:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of automotive gear market features all the prominent players operating in the industry. The market players of automotive gear market are featured based on their revenue shares, business strategies, primary areas of focus, and key product offerings. Some of the leading players featured in the automotive gear market report include Eaton Corporation, Bharat Gears Limited, GKN Plc., Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corporation, Showa Corporation, American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc., Linamar Corporation, NSK Limited, Univance Corporation etc.

Eaton Corporation, a leading player in the automotive gear market, specializes in precision forged gears. In 2018, the company entered into a joint venture with Shaanxi fast gear for manufacturing manual transmissions for LCVs. The company offers a wide-range of transmission gears, differential gears, and customized gears.

Bharat Gears Limited, a key player in the automotive gear market, offers an extensive range of ring gears and heat treatment furnaces. As a part of its corporate changes in 2017, the company has reinvigorated its capacity in the bevel gears segment by making use of improved tools or manufacturing approaches.

GKN Plc., a leading player in the automotive gear market, had a strategic agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries for offering Low Pressure Compressor (LPC) vanes for Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines. In 2015, GKN acquired Fokker Technologies Group (Fokker) in a bid to enhance its global foothold with presence in China, Turkey, India and Mexico.

Definition

A gear refers to a toothed-structured wheel integrated with several other analogous parts to alter the mechanism of speed driving. Gears find extensive applications across several industries, with automotive being the largest application area.

About the Report

Fact.MR recently published a research study on automotive gear market for the forecast timespan of 2018 to 2028. The report on automotive gear market provides cumulative insights and a holistic analysis of the overall automotive gear market landscape. The report on automotive gear market also analyzes diverse perspectives of the automotive gear market by making use of industry validated methodologies. Furthermore, the report on automotive gear market identifies latest developments and key differential strategies employed by the market players of automotive gear market.

Segmentation

The report on automotive gear market has been segmented based on product type, vehicle type, material type, sales channel, application, and region. By product type, the automotive gear market has been classified into worm gears, bevel gears, spur gears, helical gears, rack and pinion gears, planetary gears, hypoid gears, and others. By vehicle type, the automotive gear market has been classified as passenger cars, LCV, trucks, buses, off-road vehicles, and two-wheelers. By material type, the automotive gear market has been classified as metallic and non-metallic. By application, the automotive gear market has been segmented into engine, drive shaft, transmission, differential, steering system, and others. By sales channel, the sales and distribution in the automotive gear market is carried out through OEM and aftermarket. The automotive gear market has been gauged across North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

Research Methodology

In the research methodology used for automotive gear market report, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the market size of automotive gear market. The entire process of procuring insights for the automotive gear market research study incorporated study of annual and financial reports of leading companies, interviews with key industry personnel, and so on. All the data points included in the automotive gear market report have been verified through credible platforms to avoid discrepancies. Moreover, all the possibilities that could affect the landscape of automotive gear market have been extensively covered, thereby serving as a reference for industry stakeholders of automotive gear market to frame viable business decisions.

