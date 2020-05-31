Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Citrus Fiber Market Dynamics Analysis 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Citrus Fiber market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Citrus Fiber market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Citrus Fiber market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Citrus Fiber market.

As per the report, the Citrus Fiber market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Citrus Fiber market are highlighted in the report. Although the Citrus Fiber market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Segmentation of the Citrus Fiber Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Citrus Fiber is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Citrus Fiber market.

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report provides comprehensive information about recent company developments in the citrus fiber market. With the help of detailed financial information about leading citrus fiber market player, the Fact.MR report helps readers to fathom the competitive outlook of the citrus fiber market.

Key players featured in the citrus fiber market report are Fiberstar Inc., Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A. (CEAMSA), Herbafood, Florida Food Products, Cargill, Inc, Quadra Chemicals, Naturex, Herbstreith & Fox, Lucid Colloids Ltd., DuPont, Silvateam S.p.A., and CP Celco.

Key Developments

Fiberstar Inc., a Brazilian manufacturer of citrus fiber, recently launched Citri-Fi® 150 – an innovative citrus fiber for pet food products. The company has entered the pet food segment with the launch of Citri-Fi to further expand its portfolio of citrus fiber product offerings. Cargill Inc., recently acquired animal feed business of Southern States Cooperative Inc. – a U.S.-based farm supply retailer. This may translate into Cargill’s plan to enter the pet food industry to gain a competitive edge in the citrus fiber market.

Cargill also announced that it entered a strategic agreement with Gillco Ingredients, wholesale distributor for organic and non-GMO ingredients, to further expand its network of citrus fiber distributors across the U.S. Other stakeholders, such as DuPont and Ceamsa, in the citrus fiber market are aiming to leverage the trend of healthy eating to boost the sales of citrus fiber and gain momentum in the citrus fiber market in the upcoming years.

Note: For full coverage of the competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts.

Definition

Citrus fiber is dietary fiber formed with a group of substances such as cellulose, pectin substances, lignin, and hemicellulose, and it is naturally found in citrus fruits, such as lemons and lime, tangerine, oranges, and grapefruits. Citrus fibers are commonly used in a variety of food products such as bakery, desserts, meat products, and beverages, to break salt linkages and hydrogen bonds in these food products.

About the Report

The Fact.MR study concentrates on important market dynamics of the citrus fiber market to provide information on the current growth parameters and future prospects of the market. Qualitative information and estimates about the future prospects of the citrus fiber market are backed by the accurate quantitative information associated with the development of the citrus fiber market during the assessment period 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The citrus fiber market is broadly segmented according to the source, grades, functions, and applications of citrus fiber. According to sources of citrus fiber, the citrus fiber market is segmented into four categories – orange, tangerine/mandarins, grapefruit, and lemons and limes. The citrus fiber market is segmented into two types according to its grades – food and pharma.

According to the functions of citrus fiber, the citrus fiber market is segmented into water binder citrus fibers, thickening gums, and gelling gums. According to the applications of citrus fiber, the citrus fiber market is segmented into bakery, dessert & ice-cream, sauces & seasonings, meat & egg replacements, beverages, flavoring & coatings, snacks & meals, personal care, pharmaceutical, and other applications.

Additional Questions Answered

The Fact.MR report on citrus fiber market can help market players to understand the growth prospects of the market and plan accurate business strategies to gain competitive advantages in the citrus fiber market. The report also answers important market-related questions for market players, which can help them to make well-informed business decisions in the upcoming years.

Some of the important questions about the citrus fiber market that are answered in the report are:

What are the winning strategies of leading market in the citrus fiber market?

How will the increasing citrus fruit production in China impact the growth of the APEJ citrus fiber market?

Why are most end-users preferring to use citrus fiber in bakery products and pharmaceutical applications?

Why market players must focus on the grade of citrus fiber while planning important manufacturing strategies?

Research Methodology

Analysts at Fact.MR follow a holistic approach while conducting a thorough research about the citrus fiber market to conclude the growth prospects of the market during 2018-2028. Conclusions about the future growth of the citrus fiber market mentioned in the report are accurate, reliable, and unique. These conclusions are drawn at the end of secondary and primary market research methods.

Comprehensive secondary research helps analysts to understand the historical and recent data about the citrus fiber market. Primary market research method involves interviewing all the leading stakeholders in the citrus fiber market. Fact.MR ensures the authenticity and reliability of all the information about the citrus fiber market mentioned in the report.

-> Request methodology of this Report.

Important questions pertaining to the Citrus Fiber market catered to in the report:

