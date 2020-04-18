Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Data Business in Oil and Gas Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2026
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data business in oil and gas market. Big data software and solution providers such as Accenture, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, HortonWorks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini S.A., and OSIsoft LLC; corporate/enterprise data management solution providers such as EMC Corporation, Newgen Software, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.; project data management solution providers such as Halliburton, Informatica Corporation, and Schlumberger Limited; and direct data monetization vendors such as National Data Repository, India and ION Geophysical Corporation are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.
The global data business in oil and gas market is segmented as below:
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Component
- Big Data
- Software
- Data Analytics
- Data Collection
- Data Visualization and Discovery
- Data Management
- Services
- Consulting
- System Integration
- Operation and Maintenance
- Data Management
- Corporate Data Management (CDM)/Enterprise Data Management (EDM)
- Project Data Management (PDM)
- National Data Repository (NDR)
- Services
- Consulting & Planning
- Integration & Implementation
- Operation & Maintenance
- Direct Data Monetization
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Oil Companies
- National Oil Companies (NOCs)
- Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)
- National Data Repository (NDR)
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Application
- Upstream
- Conventional
- Unconventional
- Midstream
- Downstream
Global Upstream Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by E&P Lifecycle
- Exploration
- Development
- Production
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
