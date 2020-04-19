Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Fish Oil to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2027

The latest report on the Fish Oil market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Fish Oil market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Fish Oil market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Fish Oil market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Fish Oil market.

The report reveals that the Fish Oil market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Fish Oil market are enclosed in the report.

manufacturers are focusing on the critical stages of fish oil value chain production and refining. Technology advancements both at supply level and end use industry level of fish oil will support fish oil market growth over the forecast period. Increase in strategic decisions by fish oil companies has helped the fish oil market more concentrated in Latin American and European regions. This scenario has given the regions competitive advantage over other regions in fish oil market. As per insights, TerraVia and Bunge announced the launch of the first product line for animal nutrition produced in partnership. TerrraVia will be using their proprietary algae-based technology platform.

Latin America is expected to be on the vanguard in terms of consumption of fish oil over the coming years

Latin America is one of the most diverse regions on the planet, but when it comes to food and beverage preferences, most Latin Americans are unanimous in their expectations – healthy, safe, and affordable products manufactured by companies that take their corporate social responsibilities seriously. Increasing awareness on the benefits of healthy food and beverage products has led a significant section of consumers to change their eating habits. This change has also forced manufacturers to include healthier offerings to consumers. Many brands have reduced the packaging size of their soda offerings, while introducing low-calorie, low-sugar fresh juices.

Prevention program in Argentina has fostered a sense of consciousness among consumers on food and beverage products that can be avoided to lead a healthy lifestyle. In terms of foreign imports, efforts to standardize the different regulations are underway. A broad regulatory policy can help global food and beverage manufacturers to have more transparency and clarity while exporting to Latin American countries. The two trading blocs that are active in Latin America includes the Pacific Alliance and Mercosur. Of specific prominence is Mexican wine and Horchata. Although the Latin American food and beverage industry appears to be on solid footing, macroeconomic factors and changes in political stability can hurt interests in the long run.

Western Europe is expected to closely trail Latin America with respect to consumption of fish oil

The European food and beverage industry is a key contributor to the region’s economy. It continues to be the largest manufacturing sector in terms of employment and turnover in Europe. The food and beverage industry is quite fragmented, and small and medium enterprises account for nearly half of the region’s turnover. Germany continues to be one of the leading markets for international and local food and beverage manufacturers, with meat and sausage products being the leading segment by production value.

The relatively stable economy and low levels of employment are likely to contribute to a steady pace of growth in the German food and beverage sector. France continues to be a diverse marketplace, and consumption of meat and fish remains higher than the rest of the EU. There is an increasing preference for pre-cooked and ready-made food products in France, and manufacturers which has led manufacturers to boost production of these products. Considering the opportunities in the French market, it is highly likely that the industry will continue to benefit from a period of stable growth in the foreseeable future.

