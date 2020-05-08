Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Forestry Machinery Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations by 2018 – 2028

The presented market report on the global Forestry Machinery market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Forestry Machinery market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Forestry Machinery market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Forestry Machinery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Forestry Machinery market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Forestry Machinery market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Forestry Machinery Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Forestry Machinery market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Forestry Machinery market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Key Growth Determinants of the Forestry Machinery Market

Growing demand for wood and wood products, abreast the paradigm shift to mechanized processes for felling forest trees, have significantly upheld the demand for forestry machinery. Additionally, policies apropos of afforestation, in lieu of deforestation, have further led the adoption of forestry machinery for ‘thinning’ process that promotes environment sustainability by improving forest health.

Growing food demand worldwide has resulted in aggressive cultivation activities, in turn leading to conversion of forest lands into arable lands. This has further led to adoption of mechanized practices, creating a significant demand for forestry machinery.

Ongoing development plans formulated to boost the forestry industry in key countries, such as China and Indonesia, are further driving demand for relevant solutions, such as forestry machinery, and equipment.

Demand for high productivity in harvesting processes has led to robust adoption of mechanization methods and automation technologies, which in turn has driven sales of forwarders, harvesters and loaders. Forestry machinery manufacturers have developed and introduced machines that are capable of cutting nearly 100 logs per hour.

Growing focus of leading players in the forestry machinery market in new product launches, such as harvester designed for high production applications, demanding operations, and extreme terrain conditions, are expected to augur well for growth of the forestry machinery market in the upcoming years.

Key Challenges in Forestry Machinery Market

High initial investment continues to remain a key concern among harvesters, which has constrained adoption of new equipment to affluent end-users, while preference remains strong for rental equipment among others.

Forestry machinery are subjected to periodic maintenance for smooth operations, which in turn generates significant overheads and overall rise in the complete project cost. Additionally, the challenges of maintaining international cost competitiveness remains a key concern for forestry machinery vendors.

Compliance to a number of regulatory mandates, which extends the time for approval of product launches in the market, is another key aspect undermining the demand for forestry machinery.

Research Scope

Additional Takeaways

Forwarders Remain ‘Top-Selling’ Category, Accounting for Over 25% Sales

The study opines that forwarders continue to witness a relatively higher demand compared to other forestry machinery, owing to demand for improved and fast transit of logged woods from forests to stock areas. Manufacturer efforts to improved worker safety, working efficiency, convenience, and durability of forwarders, are further underpinning their sales. Sales of forwarders currently account for leading shares of the market – upward of 25%, and the status quo is expected to endure in the foreseeable future. . Growing number of contracts between the forestry machinery manufacturers and harvesters, continue to pave opportunities for the market players.

Research Methodology

The forestry machinery market report offers readers with a detailed evaluation of the market with the help of market value and forecasts formulated on the basis of a validated and effective research methodology.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Forestry Machinery market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Forestry Machinery Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Forestry Machinery market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Forestry Machinery market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Forestry Machinery market

Important queries related to the Forestry Machinery market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Forestry Machinery market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Forestry Machinery market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Forestry Machinery ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

Why Choose Fact.MR