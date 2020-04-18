Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Fuel Storage Containers Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2029
The presented market report on the global Fuel Storage Containers market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Fuel Storage Containers market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Fuel Storage Containers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The market study reveals that the Fuel Storage Containers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Fuel Storage Containers market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Fuel Storage Containers market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.
Fuel Storage Containers Market Segmentation
The report bifurcates the Fuel Storage Containers market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Fuel Storage Containers market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.
Competitive Landscape
The fuel storage containers market remains fragmented with numerous companies vying to gain larger shares. The fuel storage containers market leaders such as Mauser Packaging Solutions, Greif, Inc., and SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KgaA, collectively account for nearly 40% shares. Expansion of the production capacity, along with establishing a dedicated distribution network across various regions, remain the core strategy of this batch of players.
Leading players leverage customization as the key winning imperative to target the industry-oriented applications. For example, Greif, Inc. expanded its product line, with a novel range of specialty steel and stainless steel drum for storing fuel. Additionally, the company inaugurated a steel drum production plant in Vorsino Industrial Park, in Russia, to accommodate additional production of fuel storage containers. However, the strategies employed by players of another batch of the fuel storage containers market is in contrast with leading players.
Emerging players such as Scepter Canada Inc., Time Technoplast Inc., Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc., and WERIT Kunststoffwerke acquire a share of nearly 8-13% of the fuel storage containers market. These players hold the key of product diversification to unlock novel opportunities in the fuel storage containers market. For instance, WERIT Kunststoffwerke introduced UN and FDA approved intermediate bulk containers for the transportation of high-quality edible oils.
Fuel Storage Containers Market – Additional Insights
End-Users Continue to Prefer 55 Gallon Fuel Storage Drums
According to Fact.MR study, demand for 55 gallon fuel storage drums are expected to remain preferred among end-users, favored by their multifaceted applications in protecting, storing, and transporting of liquid fuels. Manufacturers have been directing their efforts toward the development of drums using materials such as fiber, plastic, and steel, to target the specific demands of customers, such as fuel storage for lawn movers. With colossal demand for fuel to ensure the seamless operations, the fuel storage containers have been witnessing high demand across a wide range of industry sectors, including chemicals and fertilizers, petroleum and lubricants, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, building and construction, and paint.
Regional Analysis
Research Methodology
Fact.MR follows a systematic approach to extract intelligent insights into the fuel storage containers market. For this purpose, secondary and primary research is being carried out by our analysts. The secondary research consists of referring company websites, financial reports, white papers, and annual reports of companies operating in the fuel storage containers market to form the basis of the research. Additionally, paid publications such as Meltwater, Genios, GBI, and Factiva have been studied to derive a clear picture of the fuel storage containers market.
In the bid to carry out primary research, interviews with the industry leaders, distributors, and industry players were conducted. Post the collection of insights, data validation through triangulation method is done, in order to offer actionable intelligence to our readers.
The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Fuel Storage Containers market segments are included in the report.
Essential Takeaways from the Fuel Storage Containers Market Report
- Comparison of prominent players operating in the Fuel Storage Containers market
- Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic
- Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Fuel Storage Containers market
- Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets
- Current trends influencing the scenario of the Fuel Storage Containers market
Important queries related to the Fuel Storage Containers market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Fuel Storage Containers market?
- What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Fuel Storage Containers market during the forecast period?
- Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1?
- How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Fuel Storage Containers ?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?
